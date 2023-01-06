The Canberra Times

A world where kindness is the norm

January 6 2023 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
February 17 is world-wide Random Acts of Kindness Day. Picture Shutterstock

Imagine a world where kindness is the norm and paying it forward is a natural part of everyday life. That's the hope for millions of people around the globe, and it's catching on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.