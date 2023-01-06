Imagine a world where kindness is the norm and paying it forward is a natural part of everyday life. That's the hope for millions of people around the globe, and it's catching on.
February 12 to 18 is Random Acts of Kindness Week, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation says. February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it is celebrated around the world.
The foundation is an American-based non-profit organisation founded in the 1990s. Focusing on three areas, the foundation offers resources to promote kindness at school, the workplace, and at home. Members are known as RAKtivists, a global community with more than 44,000 members in 89 countries, including Australia. The foundation partners with organisations, including a major Aussie hardware chain, to make kindness a normal part of the workplace. Visit randomactsofkindness.org to find out more.
Kindness is simply everyday acts of care, compassion and generosity toward others.- Dr Nicholas Hookway
Significant research has been undertaken to explore and identify the benefits of even the simplest acts of kindness.
Data from healthdirect.gov.au says that kindness, compassion and giving are associated with improved happiness, reduced stress, less loneliness, a stronger immune system and a longer life.
Senior lecturer in sociology at the University of Tasmania, Dr Nicholas Hookway, said Australians rated quite highly in a national survey. Two-thirds of participants reported performing a random act of kindness for a stranger every month.
"Kindness is simply everyday acts of care, compassion and generosity toward others." Dr Hookway said. "Helping a stranger, offering a lift, or cooking a meal for a neighbour. These things can help people feel more socially connected."
Dr Hookway suggests kindness is a form of social repair, and the pandemic helped reduce the stigma of loneliness and isolation, creating a public conversation about our deep reliance on others.
"Kindness may be good for us, but it also unlocks our shared humanity and interdependency."
Social media is crowded with videos of individuals performing acts of kindness for strangers. This a controversial trend with consequences for the recipient, who is often filmed without consent. Professor Barbara McDonald from The University of Sydney Law School says, "if a video taken in a public place without your consent is posted online, there isn't much you can do in a legal sense unless the video is seriously defamatory or it's considered commercial." So, consider others before filming and uploading your good deed for the world to see.
