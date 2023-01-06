A world where kindness is the norm

Social media is crowded with videos of individuals performing acts of kindness for strangers. This a controversial trend with consequences for the recipient, who is often filmed without consent. Professor Barbara McDonald from The University of Sydney Law School says, "if a video taken in a public place without your consent is posted online, there isn't much you can do in a legal sense unless the video is seriously defamatory or it's considered commercial." So, consider others before filming and uploading your good deed for the world to see.