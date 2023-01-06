The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dory, a friend of the Canberra Capitals, is on her way to becoming a therapy dog

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
January 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Pratt, Rae Burrell and Sherrie Calliea with Dory. Picture by Karleen Minney

When Dory pads into the Canberra Capitals training sessions, the players' eyes light up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.