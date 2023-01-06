Chloe Hosking doesn't have a team or even a bike, and could be facing "forced retirement" after a nightmare month, but the champion Canberra cyclist is putting it all in her rear-view mirror at the Australian Road National Championships in Ballarat this weekend.
"It's been a turbulent lead-up. I'm just looking forward to racing, to be honest. If it's my last year to do it, I'm going to enjoy it," Hosking told The Canberra Times.
On December 6, Hosking was informed over a Zoom call the team she had signed with for 2023 and 2024 to race in Europe would not be able to continue.
The B&B Hotels team's sudden collapse was a bitter pill to swallow, let alone so soon before the season was set to begin.
"The timing of it is just terrible," she said.
"My initial reaction was anger, frustration, sadness, and thinking, 'How did this happen, is it my fault, and who's to blame'?
"It was all these things, all at the same time, and trying to process it.
"Then I had to go into problem-solving mode. I've just had two years of financial stability ripped out from under me.
"I was thinking, 'How am I going to pay my mortgage, feed my dog and feed myself'?
"So then you have to deal with all that, while still training, still preparing, trying to keep your foot in the door."
Hosking has reached out to friends in the cycling industry, desperately searching for a lifeline to keep her career going, but she's been met with many rejections, with most teams having their teams locked in for 2023.
She did manage to secure a spot in Australian domestic team, Roxsolt Liv SRAM, who have loaned her a bike and other equipment for the Road Nationals in Victoria, running till Tuesday.
Hosking said she has enjoyed her experience with the team so far, riding at last week's Bay Crits in Geelong.
"While I'm frustrated at many people, there's other small acts of kindness that really make you smile," Hosking said.
If no international cycling team reaches out to Hosking soon, though, the 32-year-old with over 40 professional wins including a Commonwealth Games gold and bronze, has accepted she may have to retire.
But her study in communications and law outside of cycling has given her a softer cushion to land on than most athletes.
"It would be a forced retirement," she said.
"I do have other things I've been doing, and if nothing comes together then maybe it's time to tap into those.
READ MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"I'm really glad I've done these things because they could come in handy a lot sooner than I expected.
"I'm trying to figure out what I'm going to do with my life.
"Having this Australian summer of racing is quite a nice distraction than just sitting at home, hoping for a call back or sending emails that may or may not get replied to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.