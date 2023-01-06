Leandro Riedi has his sights on a third ATP Challenger title in just two months after booking his place in Saturday's final of the Canberra International.
The emerging Swiss talent defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff in Friday's semi-final, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.
Riedi has long caught the eye of some of the biggest names in the sport and trained with Roger Federer as a teenager.
Last year proved to be a breakthrough season for the 21-year-old and he soared up the rankings from 695 to his current position of 157.
Now, the focus is on building on a successful 2022 and he's made the perfect start in that quest.
"The end of last year was pretty amazing. I was able to win two Challengers titles and now I'm in the final again, it's kind of a dream come true," he said.
"I feel like I'm improving as a human off the court, especially with my mindset. I love the sport, I love travelling and I need to enjoy my life. It's so tough for us guys with all the time alone on court. It's a tough situation but in the end you have to love it and go through it."
Riedi was forced to work hard for his victory on Friday. While his youthful exuberance proved too good, he was almost brought undone by 32-year-old Struff's consistency.
The veteran produced some of the tennis that saw him reach a career-high ranking of 29 in 2020 to push his opponent all the way.
Ultimately Riedi had too much firepower and he ran away with the match after dropping the second set.
The youngster will play top seed Marton Fucsovics in the final after the Hungarian claimed a convincing 6-2, 7-5 victory over Japan's Yosuke Watanuki.
Win or lose on Saturday, Riedi will head to Melbourne next week for Australian Open qualifying full of confidence.
It's a venue the youngster knows well, having won the 2020 Australian Open boys' doubles title. However, he is yet to contest the main draw of a grand slam as a senior.
Beating a former world No.29 in Canberra gives Riedi the confidence to know he can progress through qualifiers next week.
"It's going to be amazing to go to the Australian Open. That's what we're all working on, playing at those grand slams," he said.
"I was able to play in Melbourne in the juniors, so I know how it feels to be there, but on the professional side it's a step more, so I'm excited and looking forward to playing there."
Riedi's win came as Katie Boulter set up an all-British women's final with a resounding 6-2, 6-2 victory over American Hailey Baptiste.
The 26-year-old will face Jodie Burrage in Saturday's singles final after Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from the second semi-final.
Boulter has hardly faltered throughout the week and she's determined to finish off a successful tournament with a win.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"The goal for me is sustaining my level every single day. I feel like each day I'm coming out here and doing the same thing. That's what I'm really proud of and no matter what happens on Saturday, it's been a great week for me," Boulter said.
Regardless of the result, the challenge now is backing up this week's effort.
"It's not easy. For me physically it's really tough. I've played some really good matches and I've been here a lot of the weeks on the tour but not week-in, week-out. I've been here the odd one here and there and it's really important for me to get some consistency back," she said.
Women's semi-finals: 8-Katie Boulter (ENG) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-2, 6-2; 6-Jodie Burrage (ENG) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) (walkover).
Men's semi-finals: Leandro Riedi (SUI) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6. 5-7, 6-2; 1-Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JAP) 6-2, 7-5.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.