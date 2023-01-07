The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra Capitals turn to Paul Goriss in a bid to reverse their WNBL fortunes

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 7 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 7:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Canberra Capitals coach Paul Goriss was on hand in a mentoring role. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Capitals have turned to a championship-winning mentor in a bid to turn their season around, pulling out all the stops as they look to end the club's second-longest losing streak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.