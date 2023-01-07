The Canberra Capitals have turned to a championship-winning mentor in a bid to turn their season around, pulling out all the stops as they look to end the club's second-longest losing streak.
Two-time title-winning coach Paul Goriss joined Kristen Veal on the Capitals bench during their 77-62 loss to the Townsville Fire in front of 1207 at the National Convention Centre on Saturday.
But even that wasn't quite enough as the Capitals' losing streak was extended to 15 games, with an 0-12 record coming on the back of three losses to end the 2021-22 campaign.
Canberra spent the bulk of the first half in the lead but trailed by three at each break, yet the tale of their season has been that one quarter where they just fall off the pace that little bit.
This time it was the third as Townsville opened a 15-point lead, one they would not surrender with Lauren Nicholson and Stephanie Reid playing starring roles for the Fire.
There is life in the Capitals. In Jade Melbourne - who posted a team-high 19 points to go with six rebounds - they have a genuine superstar in the making who Veal will hope to build a team around for years to come. Shaneice Swain is a name to remember after adding 17 points of her own.
While Goriss will soon return to the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, Veal may yet look to him for more guidance - because if anyone knows how to bounce back from a debilitating losing streak, it's Goriss.
It was in the summer of 2017 that Canberra fell to a 13-game losing streak. That season, a little like this one, sometimes felt like nothing else could go wrong. Career-threatening concussions, fourth-quarter fadeouts and controversial refereeing calls felt like par for the course.
If there is a reason to dream, fans can find it here. Little more than a year after losing 13 on the trot, the Capitals were WNBL champions - the first of two back-to-back titles in a stirring run under Goriss.
"Goz is awesome. I've obviously had a longstanding relationship with Goz, [assistant coach Angus Bourke] has struck up a great relationship with him, so to have him come in and basically observe [was valuable]," Veal said.
"He's going to offer us feedback on our coaching and what we can do better moving forward. Just as we're asking the young players to get better and develop, so are Angus and I."
But the light at the end of the tunnel seems far away. You have to wind back to 2015-16 to find the only other time things have seemed quite so dire, when a 21-game losing streak marked the lowest ebb in the club's proud history.
Few could have anticipated such a start - though you wouldn't have imagined Veal would have been forced to blood replacements for three of her starting five already this season.
"We've got a really exciting group whose default is to attack and to push the pace and push the opportunities," Veal said.
"Sometimes we need to slow it down a little bit, use the offence a little bit more and find opportunities against the breakdowns in the defence.
"Some great moments, again, we've got some players playing great basketball. We just need to get everyone playing their best basketball on the same night."
WNBL: TOWNSVILLE FIRE 77 (Lauren Nicholson 22, Stephanie Reid 17, Karlie Samuelson 14) bt CANBERRA CAPITALS 62 (Jade Melbourne 19, Shaneice Swain 17, Nicole Munger 11) at National Convention Centre. Crowd: 1207.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
