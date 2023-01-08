You'd think a small city like Canberra, which has long prided itself on its general progressiveness on many issues, would have worked out its recycling situation by now.
A Labor-voting city, clean and modern and technically a republic, filled with tolerant types who didn't hesitate to vote for same-sex marriage. You know the drill.
But dedicated organic waste bins? A separate one for landfill and a third for recycling?
Like the setup that's now observable in NSW households, even in rural areas.
Not a chance, and certainly not a likely scenario for several years to come.
The December fire at the Hume Material Recovery Facility feels more and more like a death knell for Canberra's plans to become even cleaner and greener.
The ACT government has said it will try to bring forward the completion of a new recycling facility in Hume, expected to be operational by late 2024.
But given how long it's already taken to get to this point, the possibility that it could be expedited in any way seems remote, to say the least.
Deputy Director general of Transport Canberra City Services Jim Corrigan maintains the project is still "at least a couple of years away", and the fire, which completely destroyed the facility, has done nothing to change this timeline.
"There's a lot of work to be done, we've got to work out the best technology, those sorts of things, the approval processes, procurement processes.
"It's at least a couple of years," he said last week.
And it's also proving, unsurprisingly, to be a costly disaster, with revelations last week the ACT government is spending up to $3060 per day to transport recycling to Sydney.
These costs will increase further as the government attempts to get through a stockpile of 1270 tonnes of material - $75 to $85 per tonne.
It's "a significant additional cost that we don't currently have to pay in the ACT," according to Mr Steel.
The processing costs for recyclables, which were about $60 per tonne in the ACT, are also expected to rise.
Never mind the flamboyant cost blowouts of the Woden light rail - what about our most basic waste disposal infrastructure?
It's also, as it turns out, more than likely that some of the recycling waste will, in fact, be buried in the ground as landfill, with City Services Minister Chris Steel conceding that "a small portion" of that stockpile will likely be dumped.
"But we're still storing the material on site, and as we continue to transport that material interstate we'll be assessing how much of that material can be recycled," he said.
Still, it's a lancet to the heart for anyone who still experiences a frisson of guilt when taking out the bins.
Where will this rubbish end up? What will all these cans, bottles and papers be used for?
It's never been clear, but until now, we've been able to operate with a modicum of faith that the system is working as it should, that landfill has drastically reduced in the years since recycling was introduced to all households.
It's now considered the bare minimum, to toss a plastic bottle under the yellow lid, and unthinkable to do otherwise.
So the idea that even a small proportion of what we diligently recycle will end up exactly where it's not supposed to be is troubling.
In this regard, last month's fire was more than an unfortunate setback.
