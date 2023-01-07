George Kambosos and Harry Garside are a little more familiar with left hooks than leg-spin.
But now the pair are going to trade uppercuts for cut shots when the Australian boxing stars go head-to-head in the Sydney Thunder's celebrity bash cricket game in a BBL curtain-raiser on Sunday.
Former unified lightweight champion Kambosos and Olympic Games bronze medallist Garside are among a star-studded list including rugby league names like Bradley Clyde, Paul Sironen, Aaron Woods and Hazem El Masri, netballers Caitlin Bassett and Maddy Proud and a handful of Thunder WBBL stars.
But the name Kambosos and Garside might need to impress most? NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
"If tensions get a little bit too high or if someone on the other team starts sledging, 'Ferocious' might have to jump in and back the Premier," Kambosos grinned. "Maybe he'll give me another stadium fight here in Sydney this time.
MORE SPORT
"Definitely different to getting in the ring with pound-for-pound fighters, fighting for the undisputed championship. It's a whole different aspect. We'll see after Sunday what I find harder. I think it's harder getting punched in the head, but I hope that cricket ball doesn't come close to my head as well because that would hurt."
The eight-a-side game will consist of eight overs in each innings. Every player bowls an over, and each batting partnership lasts two overs. Batters cannot be given out, but their team loses five runs with each dismissal.
While Garside admits Kambosos' resume has him covered in the ring, the Australian lightweight champion hopes he'll get the better of the former world champion on the cricket pitch.
"I think the last season of cricket I played was under 13s. I used to be a pretty good bowler back then but I am absolutely horrendous now," Garside said.
"I went and bowled over the summer thinking 'I can't have lost it that much'. Mate, some of the balls were the most horrendous balls I have ever seen.
"It's going to be heaps of fun. Who doesn't love a bit of cricket in the summer, a bit of backyard cricket and stuff like that. I'm excited to get out there. There are some amazing people playing. Thank God we've got the help of the WBBL players, they'll be carrying the team."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.