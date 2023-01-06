Clouds billow from an Aboriginal smoking ceremony as young children dance to INXS on Lonsdale Street's rainbow roundabout.
Scores of people, who have come from near and far to admire classic cars, line up on the gay pride circle to take part in the ceremony.
Meanwhile, old cars like Falcons and Holdens rev past, the smoke adding mystique.
It is a fairly bizarre scene, but this is the Braddon Fringe Festival at Summernats 35.
It is also packed. Local festival goers who have been going for years say they haven't seen it so busy.
One such person is Queanbeyan resident Scott Dageell. He has been to the festival since Summernats 10.
And this year he can be part of the display, with his replica Falcon 351 GT.
"It's my dream car and I just bit the bullet and decided to get it. I didn't want to go through life without owning one," he said.
Mr Dageell said he had met people from all around Australia, including some who had driven 2500 kilometres from North Queensland.
One person who made only slightly less of a trek was Robert Nikoloski, from Wollongong.
He comes down every year with friends and has a "small collection" of classic cars.
Mr Nikoloski brought two Holden Commodore's, including a yellow RB30 BT1 and purple VL Calais with an LS turbo.
"It's my babies," he said.
"Pretty much I've been coming here as a kid. So really, we come here every year, besides the COVID years.
"We always come with the boys, and we just enjoy Canberra."
Adrian Carroll and his wife Jenna took their young boys Jack and Bodhi to Summernats for the first time.
Neither of the little kids were particularly into cars, Mr Carroll said, but he was and had attended the festival about 15 times.
He hopes a few more trips to Summernats and some more exposure to Rotary cars would help develop the passion. That, and many more hours watching cars.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
