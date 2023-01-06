This year's Summernats 35 is certain to smash its previous attendance record after the organisers announced late Friday the event was "all but sold out".
No attendance numbers have yet been disclosed but it is expected that both Thursday and Friday sales had broken all previous records.
Organisers closed online sales of season passes mid-afternoon on Friday.
Friday tickets were priced at $100 per adult and throughout the day there were queues 80 to 100 people deep at the ticket vendors on the northern gate. Parking in the northern car park was $20 per vehicle.
Later on Friday evening organisers announced that tickets for Summernats on Saturday had completely sold out, with only limited tickets for Sunday available for purchase.
Entrant numbers were capped at at a record 2700.
The previous attendance record for Summernats was 119,184 set back in 2017.
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said the huge attendance "reflects the wider audience the event is now attracting".
"The success of the event is due to the efforts of his hard-working and dedicated team of event professionals and engagement with government, police and other agencies'.
The Braddon Fringe Festival was deemed a major success, with Lonsdale St closed to through traffic from 4pm and the only cars permitted those designated to be in the area.
People have been cautioned against fake or bogus Summernats tickets being offered online.
