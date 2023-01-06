A 39-year-old man from Sydney has been charged following an investigation into a suspicious fire at a Bombala hotel last year.
NSW Police said the Ambarvale man was charged on Friday for property damage by fire worth more than $15,000 and for possessing ammunition without a licence.
The man is due to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court next month.
Emergency services were called to the Globe Hotel on Bombala's Maybe Street in the early hours of Saturday, June 25 2022 after reports it was on fire.
Fire & Rescue NSW zone commander Phil Eberle said the hotel was "well alight" when crews arrived.
"We tried to do a search and rescue but got pushed back by the intensity of the fire," Mr Eberle said.
Firefighters from Cooma, Jindabyne, Moruya and Eden were called in to assist the Bombala crew to put out the blaze
The hotel sustained extensive damage with its roof caving in. No injuries were reported.
Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene shortly after with forensic police attending and determining the fire as suspicious.
Strike Force Cadboll was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
