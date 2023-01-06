The Canberra Times
Man charged over Bombala's Globe Hotel fire

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 7 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:20am
The Globe Hotel in Bombala. Picture Eden FRNSW

A 39-year-old man from Sydney has been charged following an investigation into a suspicious fire at a Bombala hotel last year.

Local News

