Australian arms are being exported to countries with grave human rights abuses and war crime allegations, prompting outrage from Greens senator David Shoebridge, who has described it as an "accountability vacuum".
The Department of Defence outlined 200 export licences had been granted to Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Indonesia since the start of 2021 in a recently-answered question on notice.
Probes are underway in Yemen and Saudi Arabia over allegations of war crimes against civilians during the civil war, which first began in 2014.
Similar allegations have been made against Indonesian authorities over their crackdown on Papuan separatists in the country's most eastern region.
Export licences are granted to other countries by the Defence Department but are not routinely broken down by countries.
Senator Shoebridge said it meant there was a lack of transparency over who was receiving Australian weapons and how they were using them.
"The push to become a major arms exporter has led Australia straight into the arms of some of the worst human rights abusers on the planet," he said.
"These are regimes that are willing to use their armed forces, and the weapons we supply them, to target civilians and commit war crimes.
"Australian weapons are helping to fuel the brutal war in Yemen, furthering the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe forcing millions of children into hunger.
"It's a war on children and these shocking new weapons export figures show Australia has blood on its hands.
"With almost zero transparency on the end use of the weapons we sell, there is an accountability vacuum that only encourages human rights abuses."
The Canberra Times has contacted the Defence Department for comment.
The Defence Export Strategy launched in January 2018 in the hopes Australia could one day become a top 10 global defence exporter.
The strategy committed the government to 26 initiatives aimed at overhauling the nation's defence exports capacity by 2028.
However, an audit report, released two years later, showed it had failed to live up to its expectations and was criticised for not gathering basic data.
The global trade in arms is worth more than two trillion dollars with Australia ranking in the top five, alongside India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and China, for arms imports.
Defence estimates the value of its export licences for the 2021-22 financial year reached nearly $6 billion across more than 2000 permits.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
