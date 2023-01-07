The Canberra Times
A 36-year-old McKellar man has been held in custody after a violent incident on a street in Holt

By Peter Brewer
January 7 2023 - 11:40am
The ACT Magistrates Court. Picture by Karleen Minney

A 36-year-old McKellar man whom police allege chased down and boxed in his partner's vehicle, then publicly assaulted her and threatened to run her over, has been remanded in custody.

