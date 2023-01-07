A 36-year-old McKellar man whom police allege chased down and boxed in his partner's vehicle, then publicly assaulted her and threatened to run her over, has been remanded in custody.
In the statement of facts tendered in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, it was alleged that Mana Neiufi did a U-turn in his Mitsubishi Triton dual cab ute on Spofforth St in Holt on Friday afternoon, followed his partner's car a short distance then parked in a way to box her vehicle in and prevent her escaping.
The alleged offender then went to the other car and opened the rear passenger door, where a two-year-old girl was sitting.
When the woman became fearful of the alleged offender's intentions, she attempted to pull him away from the child.
Neiufi allegedly then slapped the victim on the side of her face, punched her face with a closed fist and pushed her to the ground, where she hit her head.
MORE COURT NEWS
Two women who saw the alleged public assault came to the victim's aid. A third person driving past sounded her vehicle horn in alarm.
The victim then allegedly yelled at the man words to the effect of: "you're going to jail", to which he replied: "I'm going to run you over first".
A short time later, the alleged offender got in his car and drove away.
He was arrested and charged around eight hours later. He faces family violence charges of aggravated common assault and aggravated reckless threat to inflict grievous bodily harm.
In her summation of the evidence presented and the public prosecutor's opposition to bail, Magistrate Louise Taylor said that these offences don't reflect "the severity of what occurred" and flagged the likelihood of further charges.
"Given this occurred in a public street, I cannot craft conditions to keep the offender away from the complainant," she said.
She also said that that the offender had "some challenges in relation to the use of methamphetamine", given he had been due to face a drug-driving charge on February 6.
Neiufi was remanded in custody to face court again on January 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.