The start of 2023 kicked off with tragedy after tragedy at a time usually reserved for New Year's optimism and holiday cheer.
On New Year's Day an off-duty police officer drowned while trying to save his son on the South Coast.
Sergeant Peter Stone, 44, died after pulling the boy from the rip at Bogola Beach, south of Narooma, on New Year's Day.
The police officer became caught in the rip at the unpatrolled beach himself, after dragging the boy to a sand bank.
The police rescue officer, who was based at Springwood Police Station in the Blue Mountains, was holidaying on the NSW South Coast.
He has been remembered as a hero and an exceptional man.
The next day, more tragedy unfolded as four people were killed after two Sea World helicopters collided on the Gold Coast.
A young boy critically injured in the crash has given a thumbs up and spoken his first words since the accident.
Winnie De Silva, 33, from Geelong, and her son Leon, nine, were rushed to hospital on Monday after their sightseeing chopper collided with another aircraft near Sea World and plunged onto a sandbar.
Four people died in the first aircraft and another young boy was critically injured, while four passengers and the pilot of the second helicopter were injured by flying glass shrapnel when its windshield shattered.
A Queensland Health spokesperson said Nicholas Tadros, aged 10, from Sydney was in an "unchanged" condition from Thursday when he was listed as being in a critical condition and in an induced coma.
His mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, Britons Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, and 40-year-old pilot Ashley Jenkinson died at the scene on Monday.
Air crash investigators could take 18 months or more to deliver their findings.
