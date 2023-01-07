The Canberra Times
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Kevin McCarthy House Speaker chaos shows radical turn for conservatives

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
This weekend marked the shameful two-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

