Every year the world's tennis stars descend on Australia and it doesn't take long for the players to begin interacting with the locals.
The local wildlife that is, with photos and vision of athletes cuddling fluffy koalas and quokkas, feeding kangaroos and, for the brave, getting up close with a shark or crocodile.
Most of these interactions are carefully stage-managed and come as the players enjoy some downtime away from the court.
On Saturday, however, the Canberra International women's singles finalists had a totally unplanned and unexpected encounter with the Australian wildlife.
The appearance of a kookaburra, keen to make its presence known, threatened to disrupt the rhythm of both Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage.
Ultimately the players realised the kookaburra was not laughing at them and took the brief interruption in play in their stride.
For Boulter, it was a lighthearted moment in an otherwise serious match, the Brit defeating her compatriot 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
"I've seen a few kookaburras this week but this is the first time in a long time I can remember I've seen any and they are quite the species," Boulter said.
"They're pretty cool.
"I don't know what that was but it was definitely an interesting noise. It was pretty funny. It was nice to have a lighthearted game to keep a bit of perspective and remind yourself that it's not the be all and end all."
Burrage's quest for victory was hampered by a niggle, the 23-year-old tweaking her knee early in the contest.
That saw Boulter take control of the match in the second set and she did not look back to close out the contest.
The close friends will now head to Melbourne to contest qualifying for the Australian Open, commencing Monday.
Boulter has previously progressed to the second round of the grand slam and she's eager to build on her performance in Canberra and return to the main draw.
"I came here to get matches and that's ultimately what I've done," she said.
"I can take a huge amount of confidence going into next week. I don't think any match is going to be easy. Every single round I'm going to be running and scrapping and working my arse off.
"If it pays off, it pays off. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I've had a great week this week. I'm going to enjoy it then I'm going to switch off and start again."
Women's singles final: 8-Katie Boulter (ENG) bt 6-Jodie Burrage (ENG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
