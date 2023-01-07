They claimed a slice of history in this year's George Bass Marathon and Vikings have declared their intention to return for the 50th edition of the endurance contest.
The crew was dominant in taking out the race, becoming just the fourth team to claim all seven stages on the way to victory.
Vikings also achieved the feat in 2010 and 2012 and they have their sights on going back to back in two years.
"It felt great to win," Vikings rower Mitchell Punch said. "We all backed up really well throughout the week and pushed through.
"It's always a hard week and you always feel a bit sore but it makes it a lot easier when you come out on top. We're only the fourth crew to win all seven legs so it's a bit of an achievement.
"Last time we won in 2010 and 2012 we had 14-straight leg wins. We're at seven now and we'll come back in two years and keep that going."
Vikings capped their victory with another dominant performance on Saturday, the crews rowing from Merimbula to Eden.
The leg completed an arduous seven days of racing down the South Coast and while it was physically demanding, Punch said the benefits outweigh the costs.
"Spending time with the guys and the fun we have keeps us coming back," Punch said. "The sense of achievement of knowing you can still put your body through that."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
