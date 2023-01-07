He's had to wait five long years but Marton Fucsovics has made the most of his shot at Canberra International redemption.
The Hungarian fell to Andreas Seppi 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the 2018 men's singles final, a result that left a bitter taste in his mouth.
Much has changed in the five years since, Fucsovics riding the ups and downs of a professional tennis career while bushfires and COVID combined to cripple the Canberra International.
The past week has seen a return to normality and the former world No.31 returned determined to make amends for his 2018 defeat.
Fucsovics delivered on that promise on Saturday afternoon, defeating Swiss young gun Leandro Riedi 7-5, 6-4.
"It feels good. I'm happy to win the title. It's a great start to the year, I cannot wish for a better week," Fucsovics said.
"I was very focused on each match and I felt very strong physically. I think it will help me in the future, especially at the Australian Open."
Fucsovics had no time to celebrate his win and rushed straight to the airport to fly to South Australia. The world No.87 will contest qualifying for the Adelaide International as he continues his quest to rebuild his ranking.
From there, the Hungarian will travel to Melbourne to launch another tilt at the Australian Open.
Fucsovics' performance in Canberra has him confident he can replicate the highs of 2018 and 2020, where he progressed to the fourth round, before falling to Roger Federer in four sets.
"That's my goal, to make it to the fourth round again or to the quarters. I want to go as far as I can. The way I'm thinking is I'm always focusing on the next match," he said.
Fucsovics' win came after Britain's Katie Boulter overcame compatriot Jodie Burrage, and a showboating kookaburra, to take out the women's singles final.
The appearance of the kookaburra, keen to make its presence known, threatened to disrupt the rhythm of both Boulter and Burrage.
Ultimately the players realised the bird was not laughing at them and took the brief interruption in play in their stride.
For Boulter, it was a lighthearted moment in an otherwise serious match, the Brit defeating her countrywoman 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
"I've seen a few kookaburras this week but this is the first time in a long time I can remember I've seen any and they are quite the species," Boulter said.
"They're pretty cool.
"I don't know what that was but it was definitely an interesting noise. It was pretty funny. It was nice to have a lighthearted game to keep a bit of perspective and remind yourself that it's not the be all and end all."
The close friends will now head to Melbourne to contest qualifying for the Australian Open.
Boulter has previously progressed to the second round of the grand slam, while Burrage is yet to contest the main draw in Melbourne. The former is eager to build on her performance in Canberra and return to the main draw.
"I came here to get matches and that's ultimately what I've done," she said.
"I can take a huge amount of confidence going into next week. I don't think any match is going to be easy. Every single round I'm going to be running and scrapping and working my arse off.
"If it pays off, it pays off. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I've had a great week this week. I'm going to enjoy it then I'm going to switch off and start again."
Men's singles final: 1-Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Leandro Riedi (SUI) 7-5, 6-4.
Women's singles final: 8-Katie Boulter (ENG) bt 6-Jodie Burrage (ENG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
