Nic Broes walked to the crease on Saturday morning determined to produce his first century in Canberra.
Six hours later, the Queanbeyan opener walked from the field having gone straight past 100 and scored a stunning 201 not out.
Broes and the Blue Bags piled on the runs against ANU. Dean Solway scored 69 and Tyler Van Luin notched 100* when they declared at 2-419.
In reply, ANU were 0-8 at stumps.
"It's probably well overdue but it's pretty special to do it with Tyler out there and to bat with Deano, they're pretty good mates of mine," Broes said. "We've done something pretty special out there as well. I don't think there's too many 400 scores put on five hours of cricket, so it's one to cherish."
Elsewhere, Jonathan Nicoll (102) helped Weston Creek Molonglo reach 5-302 against Tuggeranong Valley.
Eastlake's Oliver Blaney Brown (94) fell just short of a century as they scored 8-288 against North Canberra Gungahlin.
Finally, Ginninderra claimed first-innings points after bowling Western District out for 125. The Tigers notched 6-148 at stumps.
QUEANBEYAN 2d-419 (Nic Broes 201*) v ANU 0-8
EASTLAKE 8-288 (Oliver Blaney Brown 94) v NORTH CANBERRA GUNGAHLIN
WESTERN DISTRICT 125 (Ethan Fitzpatrick 3-28) v GINNINDERRA 6-148 (Bradley Thomas 65)
WESTON CREEK MOLONGLO 5-302 (Jonathan Nicoll 102) v TUGGERANONG VALLEY
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
