The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra too good for Reds in ALW

By Lee Gagliardi
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:49am, first published January 7 2023 - 9:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Maher scored a stunning goal for Canberra United in a 2-0 win over Adelaide. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Canberra United have snapped a three-game losing streak with an impressive 2-0 victory over Adelaide United in the A-League Women's clash at Service FM Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.