ACT Policing seize Commodore in Canberra for alleged speeding, burnouts during Summernats

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:50am
The Holden Commodore seized on Friday night. Picture ACT Policing

Four young adults were passengers in a Holden Commodore allegedly driven at excessive speed and being used to do burnouts, police have said.

