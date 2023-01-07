Four young adults were passengers in a Holden Commodore allegedly driven at excessive speed and being used to do burnouts, police have said.
In a statement on Sunday morning, ACT Policing said a 20-year-old Murrumbateman man would be summonsed to appear in court for allegedly doing burnouts and speeding more than 110km/h in an 80km/h zone.
Police said that about 11.30pm on Friday, officers conducting routine patrols saw a NSW Holden Commodore do a "sustained burnout" at the traffic lights on Barry Drive near the intersection of Clunies Ross Road in Acton.
MORE NEWS
The driver of the vehicle, which carried the four passengers, then allegedly took off at speed before officers were able to stop the driver and seize the vehicle.
Police said the driver will be charged with improper use of a motor vehicle and further charges may be laid.
"All drivers are reminded that police have the power to immediately seize and impound vehicles for offences such as burnouts, menacing driving, or street racing on public roadways," police said.
The incident comes a day after police warned Summernats festival goers to keep the fun within the lines of the law.
The event had sold out and is likely to smash its previous attendance record.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.