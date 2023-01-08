The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 9, 1995

January 9 2023 - 5:30am
Eastern grey kangaroos are very much a part of life in Canberra. They can be seen from the outskirts on mountains and in paddocks, all the way into the suburbs where they bounce in between the grasslands and front yards. On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on a particularly bold kangaroo and a shocked resident.

