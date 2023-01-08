Times Past: January 9, 1995

Eastern grey kangaroos are very much a part of life in Canberra. They can be seen from the outskirts on mountains and in paddocks, all the way into the suburbs where they bounce in between the grasslands and front yards. On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on a particularly bold kangaroo and a shocked resident.
Pensioner Jean Marshall was quietly watching the cricket in her granny flat in Farrer on Sunday morning when an adult kangaroo crashed through her bedroom window.
"It's really unbelievable what has happened," a still-stunned Mrs Marshall said later, after a couple of stiff brandies to help her cope with the ordeal. "I'm still shaking all over after the noise of the dreadful glass breaking."
She said she had sat frozen with shock in her seat while the dazed and profusely bleeding 2-metre tall kangaroo head through the bedroom towards her. Mrs Marshall then moved more quickly than she had ever thought possible. She unlocked the back door, praying she had left the garage roller door up where it seems her prayers were answered. She exited through the garage and went up the street calling for help.
The kangaroo was just as shocked to be in the situation that it was in. On seeing Mrs Marshall, it retreated back to the bedroom and then escaped through the open door. It was last seen heading along Hawkesbury Crescent, leaving a trail of blood.
"It seems funny now but it didn't seem funny at the time," Mrs Marshall said. "Oh dear, the mess. There was blood everywhere. You've never seen such a mess in all your life."
It was not mentioned in the article if the kangaroo was found or if it survived its injuries. There were photos on the front page of Mrs Marshall describing with her arms just how big the kangaroo appeared to be, and in another photo, her standing next to some contained kangaroos at the National Zoo and Aquarium.
