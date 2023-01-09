Times Past: January 10, 1990

On this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported the life of home-delivered milk was coming to a slow end.
The value of the milk run at the time in 1990 had halved and was on the way down.
In the 15 years prior, the market share of home vendors had fallen from about 70 percent to 35 percent.
During that time, and despite the growth in Canberra, the number of home vendors had declined from about 100 to around 75 and a similar reduction seemed unavoidable.
Milk runs, which at the time were worth anywhere between $10,000 to $25,000, were worth double that just five years prior.
The position of home vendors had not been helped by the Public Health Dairy Regulations, which restricted deliveries to between 5pm and 6am.
The regulations were irrational because they allowed milk to be delivered during some of the hottest times in summer but virtually made morning deliveries impossible.
Representations made to the ACT Department of Health to allow deliveries up to 8am had been unsuccessful.
Most of the vendors did the milk runs as a supplement to their normal income. This meant they did not have enough time to canvas for new customers. At the time, it was understood many of the runs would need to double sales in order to be self-sufficient.
In 1976-77, the wholesale distributors share of Canberra's milk market was 39 percent, with home vendors making up the other 71 percent.
In 1990, that statistic had flipped, with home vendors having a portion of the market share in comparison. In that time, the consumption of milk went from 25 million litres to 30 million litres.
There may be a few of you out there that remember the days of the milk delivery and rushing home to get the cream on top. The charm of home deliveries has taken on a whole new meaning in 2023.
