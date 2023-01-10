Times Past: January 11, 1983

The decade of the 80s was a successful and influential time in the IVF space.
It saw the most success in conception and delivery of single babies and multiple sets of twins, triplets and a set of quadruplets.
Canberra's first set of IVF twins were born on this day in 1983, and they were born in the same hospital as their mother 34 years prior.
The twins, named Caitlin and Nicholas, were preceded by three sets of twins in Melbourne and one in Adelaide in the previous week.
The twins' mother Helen Butler was eager to have her children born in the Royal Canberra Hospital, even though they were "conceived" at the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne.
In Melbourne, it was Dr Ian Johnston and his team that were able to help Helen and her husband after six unfruitful years of trying.
As is common with a multiple-baby pregnancy and birth, the babies were bought into the world via caesarean section.
After the birth, Helen rested while her husband Frank showed off the babies to the family.
Helen had despaired over ever having a family of her own due to issues with her fallopian tubes 10 years' prior.
Because of this issue, the couple were accepted for the IVF scheme and went to Melbourne for treatment.
"It was like a big club down there," Mr Butler said.
After treatment, they returned to Canberra and waited for the obligatory six weeks before heading back to Melbourne to where they were informed they were expecting twins.
The Butler's story was an interesting one, where they had met each other overseas in London, and when Helen was back in Australia, Frank Butler decided to move to Canberra to marry Helen.
It was planned Frank would call the family in the early hours to let them know the babies were here, safe and happy.
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12857663
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.