The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT needs holistic view of bushfire management objectives, ACT Multi-Hazard Advisory Council says

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Rural Fire Service battle to contain the Pierces Creek fire in November, 2018, which started after a ute was dumped and set alight. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT is underprepared to combat the increased risk bushfires will present as a result of climate change and the growing urban edge needs better planning and protection, a report released to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of Canberra's worst fires has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.