An independent review of Australia's carbon credits system has rejected claims it is devoid of integrity, but recommended a raft of changes to strengthen a scheme considered crucial to the government's net zero hopes.
Among those recommendations, the Ian Chubb-led review has called for a new body to oversee the integrity of carbon credit methods and a splitting up the responsibilities of the Clean Energy Regulator to avoid conflicts of interest.
The government has accepted, in principle, all 16 of the review's recommendations.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched the review last July, three months after a former insider went public with claims the carbon credit scheme had become an "environmental and taxpayer fraud".
Under the regime, credits are issued to projects which reduce greenhouse gas emissions under certain methods, including protecting native forests and the contentious carbon capture and storage.
One credit - known as Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) - is supposed to equal one tonne of carbon abatement.
Australian National University professor Andrew Macintosh, a former chair of the government committee which oversees the integrity of the system, claimed that up to 80 per cent of carbon credits issued to projects using the three main types of methods were "devoid of integrity" and didn't result in actual carbon abatement.
An internal Clean Energy Regulator review dismissed the allegations and said there were "serious deficiencies" in the analysis from Professor Macintosh and his colleagues.
But after promising a review prior to the election, Labor pushed ahead with an independent probe.
Mr Bowen tapped professor Emeritus Professor Chubb, a former chief scientist and Australian National University vice-chancellor, to lead a four-person expert panel.
The panel's final report was published on Monday morning.
The report acknowledged concerns about the scheme's integrity, including that abatement levels were overstated, but said it "does not share" that view.
"While the panel was provided with some evidence supporting that position, it was also provided with evidence to the contrary," the report read.
The report suggested the reason for the "polar-opposite" views was a lack of transparency which prevented third parties from accessing data.
READ MORE
While concluding the scheme was "essentially sound" and well designed when it was introduced 11 years ago, the panel said there was a number of areas for improvement.
That included establishing a new body to effectively replace the integrity committee which professor Macintosh once chaired.
The review found the so-called Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee had a mix of administrative and resourcing arrangements which "undermined its capacity" to perform its crucial role.
It cited the decision in late 2020 to shift the committee from the energy department to the Clean Energy Regulator as among the reasons its work had been called into question.
"The ERAC is not widely seen to be what it is expected to be - an independent expert committee, with the responsibility (and the capacity) to ensure that methods are rigorous and lead to real and verifiable GHG abatement," it found.
The regulator is currently responsible for co-designing carbon credit methods, registering and regulating projects and buying units.
The panel has recommended that responsibility for buying credits be shifted to another government department, and that proponents take the lead in developing new methods.
Mr Bowen welcomed the report.
"The panel's recommendations will help ensure Australia's carbon crediting scheme has the highest integrity, and contributes to achieving Australia's emission targets," Mr Bowen said.
More to come.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.