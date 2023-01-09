This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The crew of the Soviet Foxtrot class submarine were at wit's end. For two days and two nights, they'd remained submerged, while above them US Navy ships and aircraft tried to force them to surface. The air grew stale and the tropical heat intolerable.
Nerves were frayed to breaking point by the detonation of practice depth charges, designed to make a lot of noise but inflict no damage. The temptation to use the single nuclear-tipped torpedo to end the torment grew stronger by the minute. Had it been fired, the world as we know it today would not exist.
It read like a Tom Clancy thriller but this was no fiction, rather the gripping account of the Cuban Missile Crisis by Max Hastings in his book Abyss. It was the perfect summer read, a hefty volume that filled the quiet moments of a recent overseas holiday and had me on the edge of the sun lounger most afternoons.
Hastings has a way with recent history, weaving through his narratives the experiences of the main players and the thoughts and fears of ordinary people watching from the sidelines but no less imperilled by the events that swirled around them. He makes history personable, real and relatable.
It had not been my intention on this trip to buy any books. We were travelling light and at 540 pages, Abyss was weighty, almost one seventh of the total hand luggage allowance. But there it was, in the history section of my favourite Kuala Lumpur bookstore and I succumbed.
The book became a constant companion and as I hold it today, feel its heft and dip back into its pages, it evokes memories of the trip in ways a Kindle or any other e-reader simply cannot.
Back home, it will be crammed into bookshelves overloaded with decades of reading.
Common sense tells me I should embrace the Kindle I bought a couple of years ago. It has enough memory to store thousands of books. Sentiment tells me otherwise. The cold screen of a Kindle might be convenient, might save me from carrying the world's burdens on my shoulders whenever I travel, but it isn't the same.
The feel, the smell, the tactile engagement - the mere act of turning the page - with a real book will always make the reading experience richer. And when it's finished and finds a home on the shelves, its spine is a reminder of the journey it took me on.
Books were ingrained from an early age. Every house in which we lived was crammed with them. While other kids carried Golden Books or Spot the Dog in their school bags, I lugged around a battered copy of Europe Since Napoleon. I didn't understand its contents but was fascinated by its illustrations - particularly the Punch cartoons scattered through it.
These days I dream of having a room devoted only to books - in the fullness of time, to purloin from Rumpole of the Old Bailey, your actual library. I know a bloke who has one - if he's reading this, he'll know it's him. Whenever I encounter him via a Zoom meeting, I'm distracted by the floor to ceiling bookshelves behind him and the green-shaded banker's lamp to one side. For a bibliophile, it's the ultimate man or woman cave.
Some years ago, there was - to purloin this time from the great Mark Twain - a greatly exaggerated rumour of the death of the bookstore, another victim of the digital economy. Thankfully, it didn't come to pass - possibly because people realised they couldn't use an e-reader in the bath.
In locked down 2020, the hunger for books in Australia became insatiable, growing by 7.8 per cent. The growth in book sales fell the following year, blamed in part on supply chain issues. Still, Australians bought 65.4 million books. The biggest week for book sales in 2021 came in October, when COVID restrictions were lifted and bookstores reopened. We like to read but we love to browse the shelves as well.
And my summer reading frenzy continues. Having just finished Richard Kerbaj's The Secret History of the Five Eyes, an account of the intelligence sharing arrangements between the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, I'm onto Val McDermid's 1989. It's crime fiction of the highest order because it's set amid fact.
As for the Kindle, it's gathering dust somewhere, cast aside for the joy of the real thing.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What book are reading right now? Do you prefer actual books over e-readers? How many books do you read in a year? Do you find it difficult to part with them? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
ECHIDNA READERS: Because all creatures great and small require a rest, The Echidna will arrive in your inbox on Tuesdays and Fridays only over the next few weeks. Daily missives will return on Monday, January 23. Please keep sending your comments and views through to us.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australian arms are being exported to countries with grave human rights abuses and war crime allegations, prompting outrage from Greens senator David Shoebridge, who has described it as an "accountability vacuum". But Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has dismissed the criticisms, noting there are "very tight guidelines" around granting licences in line with international and human rights obligations. The Department of Defence outlined 200 export licences had been granted to Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Indonesia since the start of 2021 in a recently-answered question on notice.
- The Reserve Bank's aggressive interest rate hiking cycle has triggered the largest housing market decline on record. The 8.4 per cent drop between May 2022 and January 2023 is the deepest peak-to-trough decline on CoreLogic's records, surpassing the previous record-breaking fall between 2017 and 2019. Sydney home values have led the downturn, falling 13 per cent from their highest point. Brisbane prices have plummeted 10 per cent and Melbourne dwelling values have tanked 8.6 per cent from peak to trough.
- Australia's nuclear-powered submarines will need the supervision of the US Navy to operate and maintain, threatening the nation's foreign policy independence. Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has doubled down on his criticism of the pending submarine deal in a letter to the Quarterly Essay. A decision is expected in March on whether Australia uses the US or UK model of nuclear-powered submarine to replace the ageing Collins-class fleet, under the AUKUS security agreement. It is widely expected the US Virginia-class model will be adopted.
THEY SAID IT: "Good friends, good books and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life." - Mark Twain
YOU SAID IT: Garry revealed a struggle with temptation as a hunger for meat emerged after years of vegetarianism.
Stephanie says she tried to give up meat a couple of years ago. "Yes I lost weight then down the track got the blood tests. 'You are anaemic, you need to eat more red meat.' It's just a vicious circle. I love chicken and seafood but I also love red meat. I do love my red meat rare as well. So now I try and have red meat at least two to three nights and white meat four nights. I'm nearly 70 years old so really trying to lead a healthy life. Of course I have to include a few wines."
Ian says: "I gave up eating meat nearly 40 years ago for the very reasons you gave - the impacts of meat production on our climate and planet, which is old news. I lasted for a year or two until I arrived in Australia and realised the life of a vegetarian would be too hard in this country. People laughed at my arguments. In recent years my consumption of meat, and particularly red meat, has dropped off considerably. I don't eat the highly processed vegan substitutes for meat. I am now struggling with my love for dairy food, and particularly cheese, which I realise also relies on farting and burping cows."
Russell has lost the fight in his household: "My doctor says I have to eat red meat or take iron tablets. My wife's a vegetarian so it's the bloody tablets for me. They are shit."
Ken suggests: "If you wish, eat red meat in a small and savoured portion on the plate, and be able to answer where it comes from. My country town offers locally produced and slaughtered paddock-fed beef. Slice it thinly and use in a stir-fry; or buy the mince for a bolognese sauce (meat content reduced using grated carrot as 'filler'). If I venture where there's a big supermarket I can buy kangaroo meat, diced, minced or 'sausaged'. Mince in a shepherd's pie; or the 'roo in place of the traditional lap cheong in a nasi goreng (one thin-sliced sausage per serving) . Yum. It's about flavour - and conscience and budget too. Very little red meat can go a long way. I just ask that the 'roo hunter is a crack shot."
Cass says: "Maybe our prehistoric ancestors did benefit from their carnivorous appetites. But we no longer need rely upon the needless death of our fellow creatures for our survival. With all the modern farming and cultivation, not to mention a more sophisticated outlook, humanity should be an eponymous term."
Duncan says dietary choice reflects values: "You well summarise the scientific assessment that affluent meat-eating habits (plus fossil fuel use) are destroying the planet's forests which balance carbon and support life. A vegetarian diet can actively assist those balanced global processes. A meat-fish-poultry diet does NOT do so. Vegetarian living, well balanced, does not in any way diminish mental ability, innovation and creativity, or physical strength. A meat-rich diet perpetuates exploitation of the earth, its poor humans, the displaced and destroyed animal and plant species. Easy decision."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.