Ken suggests: "If you wish, eat red meat in a small and savoured portion on the plate, and be able to answer where it comes from. My country town offers locally produced and slaughtered paddock-fed beef. Slice it thinly and use in a stir-fry; or buy the mince for a bolognese sauce (meat content reduced using grated carrot as 'filler'). If I venture where there's a big supermarket I can buy kangaroo meat, diced, minced or 'sausaged'. Mince in a shepherd's pie; or the 'roo in place of the traditional lap cheong in a nasi goreng (one thin-sliced sausage per serving) . Yum. It's about flavour - and conscience and budget too. Very little red meat can go a long way. I just ask that the 'roo hunter is a crack shot."