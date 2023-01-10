After the passage of some time it has now become very, very clear that the Labor Party has determined to side with the apparatus of state over the Australian people on the war crimes issue.
Tentatively pursuing as few recommendations as possible from the Brereton report as to appease backwater, pro-military domestic politics, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and associates will not risk fracturing their limited national-security credentials by dealing with the SAS situation.
It raises a level of hypocrisy on Russian war-crimes so severe one can almost taste it after each press release on the topic by the pontifical proletariat party.
It is utterly unfathomable how a government cell, one that by its own determination murdered dozens of civilians in a war for civilian hearts and minds, still exists.
Indeed the country's soul has been laid bare with the war crimes saga; Australia showing the world precisely why an emu fronts the national emblem.
Cultural reforms like a few field exercises to demonstrate that "killing civilians is bad, OK", steely memos reasserting that anyone caught planting "evidence" (the next time around) will be in semi-serious trouble, and a few warnings to those directly responsible for the cover-up command culture that produced the environment where war crimes became common place, are about as far as this pseudo-security government is going to push the deleterious defence department, it seems.
A recent report detailed mental-health issues are still at worrying levels within SASR, without detailing why (they have not been at war for many years).
Presumably to fuel the pity party held for a regiment whose feelings have been irreparably hurt, it seems, by all the attention to their whoopsies.
Indeed the public and government alike seem more concerned with the frail sensitivities of our "toughest" regiment than they do the families of the murder victims, like a spoilt child consistently excused by clueless parents.
The Australian public needs to take a market approach to its defence department from here out. Because it's clear the military treats us like we are financiers with no stake.
The Australian Defence Force botches war after war, procurement after procurement and investigation after investigation.
It imports foreign recruits from foreign armies because it couldn't be bothered developing the skillsets domestically, gives these people security clearances most Australians will never have, and the country is glad for it.
Today, the ADF is even working with ASIO to weed out "nationalists", as though nationalism equated to racism or terrorism.
The bottom line is the ADF at the officer level puts Australia after itself.
Because if it didn't, it would just spare us all the ongoing pain and lose the regiment, for losing its last war by its own hand and losing our honour along the way.
We are a nation of laws for some, those some being the civil serfs - that's the unavoidable conclusion of the tactical theatre Defence is putting us through.
The new government had a tremendous opportunity to show the Australian people and the world that no government agency is above the law or punishment.
And let it be said that the SAS has in no way been punished for betraying the Australian people so egregiously.
The government recently abolished the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, setting a precedent of a government agency so weighed down by reputational damage that it would never be able to resurface.
And the AAT never murdered anyone.
That we are even having a discussion on how to punish the regiment shows how little Australian people are aware. I haven't heard anyone else talk of anything resembling real consequences for the regiment.
Canada disbanded its Para Regiment after one deliberate civilian kill.
Australia can't bring itself to euthanise an army unit that executed the same number of civilians every deployment, on average.
The SAS is no longer a national treasure but a national disgrace. The Australian public can never again trust the regiment nor the army, so long as it fails to take the honourable course and disband the SAS as a show of contrition and consequence.
Albanese clearly understands the principle of "unsalvageable" with the abolishment of the AAT.
READ MORE:
Alas, he seems to lack the courage of his convictions in his own house and put down his now Cujo, the most atrocious government entity in existence today, the so-Special-it's-above-the-law Air Service.
When you or I kill someone, even in self-defence, we are typically jailed.
But, it seems for those accused of unlawful killings in Afghanistan, we can only expect excruciating yet ultimately exonerating trials so weighed down by army redactions and long-past recollections the accused themselves aren't sure of what happened when.
Ultimately a slap on the wrist with one hand and a slap on the back with the other.
The regiment is dead political weight, here and overseas, and should be cut as ruthlessly as candidates on its own selection courses are.
Keeping the regiment around weakens national security now in profound, strategic ways.
Consider this: the core strategic mission of SASR in a theoretical WWIII scenario would be to build guerilla forces in countries to our north.
Our two closest and biggest neighbours are Muslim Indonesia and Malaysia.
So here the plan is to, when we need allies the most, hope these critical populations on the ground let the war crimes issue and the blatant refusal to respond in any institutional or national way slide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.