Summernats is an unnatural disaster Canberra doesn't need

Another Summernats has come and gone, loudly. The surrounding suburbs are pulling the corks from their ears and contemplating trying to drive on the streets again.
The security guards hired by Summernats who reportedly walked off the job are off doing some other job. The influx of mostly interstate people driving hotted up cars have hopefully headed home, happy to leave their burnout rubber, tyre smoke and rubbish here.
I think it's time that the Summernats organisers acknowledged that it's not a "family friendly" event. It's not full of nice law-abiding citizens having a peaceful sober time. It makes money in the same way a natural disaster makes money; by causing damage that others pay for.
Summernats should pay to clean up the burn-outs left at the EPIC site and across the city. It should pay for out-of-town vacations for anyone along Northbourne Avenue disturbed by the revving of the street parade. It should pay the police and for a large enough security detail to ensure the more obnoxious members of the crowd don't get out of hand.
Summernats is happy to profit off Canberra's suffering. I think Canberra deserves a better bargain.
It never ceases to amaze me that we prostitute our city each year to allow commercial interests to make money selling booze, beds, sex and fast food to hordes of lawless, drunken yobbos.
The petrolheads left their tyre tracks from burnouts and stench of urine all over and especially down Lonsdale Street. They pose a serious danger to all road users, foul the air and environment and disturb sleep into the early hours.
The organisers and the government have a lot to answer for and stand condemned. We can only envy those lucky enough to escape to the coast and thank the poor cleaners who have to deal with the filthy mess.
How long before these barbarians do really serious damage, or kill, and the tourist dollar becomes blood money?
It is not good to be a woman - and a woman of colour - over the four days of Summernats with its noise, air and visual pollution.
While I was looking for a car park at Dickson Shops a male Summernats participant did the come hither sign at me and said he was "in the mood for some brown ass". When I raised my eyebrows he told me to "stick my head up my snobby ass" and said all manner of things as I drove out of the carpark. I had to leave as I felt unsafe.
Summernats brings concentrated poor behaviour to Canberra. I'm sure most people do the right thing but there are a lot who don't. I fear for myself and my daughters due to the colour of our skin and gender. We do not want to be whistled at, nor do we want comments about our bodies or what they would like from us. It is unacceptable in this day and age for women to be treated as sexual objects. We do not need to be harassed when we respond to anti-social behaviour.
Our only other option is to run away over this time. Why should we have to run from our home? Not everyone can afford to run away.
What can we do to protect Canberrans from Summernats attendees?
It's simple. Ban the event. It's not worth the money when it infringes on our human rights.
Years ago Ian Warden told us of his delight at discovering, while cycling across the Commonwealth Bridge's cycle path, that the loose-fitting pavers played a xylophone-like melody.
Ride on to 2023 and now Ian tell us of his delight at hearing the roar of Summernats while driving his car ("Like a spectacular cloud, Summernats is a wonder to behold", canberratimes.com.au, January 8).
Ian, the Commonwealth Bridge's pavers have been fixed and your xylophone no longer plays.
But if you ever, like a modern Odysseus, succeed in ignoring the calls from the Summernats' roars, and its dark fumes no longer cloud your eyes, a bridge is always waiting to take you back to that distant world of harmony, while sustainably cycling into the sunset.
I find it ironic that Mario Stivala says about the tent embassy: "... they have overstayed their welcome and it's time for them to voluntarily and peacefully move on, allowing the lawns to return to their once pristine condition, instead of the site being a blight on the landscape ..." (Letters, January 6).
Isn't that what First Australians have been saying about white settlement for over 200 years?
It's the absolute cynicism with which politicians go about their business that annoys people.
The latest example is Peter Dutton's open letter to the PM about the proposed Voice. Surely Mr Dutton doesn't believe the nonsense he and his flock sprout on this issue and, say, climate change.
If they do believe what they say, they are in a worse state than anyone imagined. They are exactly as the philosopher Bertrand Russell described such individuals all those years ago: "with a special skill of knowing what passions to most easily arouse and how to prevent that arousal from harming them".
John Giesel and John Burns (Letters, December 22 and December 19) both make cogent arguments for the continued use of gas in certain circumstances.
My understanding of the current government's environmental initiatives favouring renewable energy sources is a drive to reduce reliance on polluting and climate change inducing hydrocarbons over time.
In my case, I have been saddled with an LPG-fired instant hot water system which not only spews out damaging green-house gases but also costs me a small fortune to run (around $1000 a year and rising).
By decommissioning the LPG system and installing an electric hot water storage tank powered by my solar panel array I can do my bit to retard climate change and, happily, enjoy hot water at close to zero on-going cost.
One can't fault Father Peter Day for his compassion and his love for his God from whom he says springs all compassion and love (Letters, December 23).
I admire and respect him, as I do all those who practice their faith as sincerely as he does.
How though do we persuade those who act against goodness in favour of personal interest, including those who claim the same level of faith that Father Day actually lives. As God has apparently tried but failed in so many instances, maybe it's really up to us to realise that humanitarianism lies in our own hands.
And that, ironically, is what good people like Father Peter Day do.
I've come out in support for the Australian National Opera and, more frequently, a new stadium in the past. Bob Salmond finds fault with both proposals.
"Both groups want their desires to be funded by other people," he writes.
"I recommend that they instead organise their own groups to meet the costs of their preferred entertainment."
Mr Salmond ignores that both groups have already paid into a pool of revenue and that money in the federal and ACT governments' coffers is as much theirs as it is his.
Both groups are merely asking for a dip into that pool for specific cultural and sporting outcomes.
Having to dip into their own pockets again is unfair and undermines the concept of government using collected revenue to act on behalf of its citizens.
The lack of planning around the impacts of the raising of London Circuit has seen the ACT government miss yet another opportunity to get more Canberrans out of their cars and onto buses. Light Rail stage 2A has been years in the planning and the approximate 15-minute peak period delays on road travel through the area are an expected consequence of the roadworks.
These travel delays should have been used as an opportunity for transport planners to establish quicker bus services in and out of Civic via dedicated slip-roads and transit lanes.
Instead of a quick bus option, the raising of London Circuit has delivered even slower public transport and yet a further reduction in bus services.
Workers who take their car to the city would have been very tempted to switch to a bus alternative that saved them petrol and parking fees whilst giving them a saving of up to 30 minutes of commuting time each day.
A nation shouldn't need migration in order to function properly.
Before any referendum on The Voice we must ask whether on January 1, 1901 was Australia born or adopted? All Australians must understand what we were before Federation and how far we have come if our future is to be determined by the sacrifice of ego rather than the pursuit of vested interests.
Unlike Felicity Chivas (Letters, December 29) I think it is fair to compare former Tasmanian and now Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with Meghan Markle. It's got nothing to do with race. Mary is the epitome of duty before self and Meghan is the exact opposite.
G T W Agnew (Letters, December 29) there is a direct road to Tumut via the Brindabella valley passing through the northern end of the Namadgi National Park. It is not sealed all the way but I have travelled that way quite a few times in various ordinary cars and twice on a bicycle. Why blame the Greens for its non-existence? It exists!
First China rolls back its anti-COVID virus controls resulting in an exponential explosion in case numbers and overloaded hospitals. Then China announces it will resume issuing passports for outward tourism presenting a real danger that tourists might spread COVID-19 to other countries - including Australia - in a fifth wave. Good one China.
We used to say that something that was easy to do "wasn't rocket science". But with the proliferation of start ups, including three in Australia, building and launching rockets, maybe rocket science itself isn't that difficult any more. How about saying "It's not like trying to find an honest politician"?
Could helicopter and low flying plane accidents be caused by highly reflective solar panels? I was momentarily blinded in my garden by one. When I objected to the owners they changed them for a different panel. I have black glass ones which don't seem as bad as many others.
Crosier, Middleton and Murray-Brown have said, in their book This War called Peace: "This brand of Americanism was aggressive, intolerant, anti-authoritarian, irrational. It preferred slogans to reasoned argument". They were referring to Senator Joseph McCarthy at a time when polls showed he "enjoyed the support of the majority of his fellow country-men". Everything old is new again.
C. Lendon ("Too many doctors", Letters, January 9). Both Dr Chalmers and Dr Rudd have done the hard work of studying and have certainly earned the right to be addressed as Doctor.
