Summernats is an unnatural disaster Canberra doesn't need

Summernats brings concentrated poor behaviour to Canberra. I'm sure most people do the right thing but there are a lot who don't. I fear for myself and my daughters due to the colour of our skin and gender. We do not want to be whistled at, nor do we want comments about our bodies or what they would like from us. It is unacceptable in this day and age for women to be treated as sexual objects. We do not need to be harassed when we respond to anti-social behaviour.