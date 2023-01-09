An allegedly stolen black Ford Falcon was pursued by NSW police into the ACT via the Federal Highway on Saturday evening, police say.
Operation Toric officers found the Falcon on Hindmarsh Drive, before deploying a tyre-deflation device as the car drove onto Yamba Drive.
"This pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns, and the Falcon was located soon after, abandoned in Isaacs," police said.
Two men, aged 19 and 31, were found nearby and arrested, ACT Policing said.
The 19-year-old was charged with two counts of riding/driving in a motor vehicle without consent, trespassing and breaching of an intensive corrections order.
The 31-year-old was charged with two counts of riding/driving in a motor vehicle without consent, trespassing and breaching of bail.
Another teenager was arrested for allegedly stealing a car following a burglary on Friday morning, police said.
On Friday at about 8am, ACT police said they found a white Toyota Camry which was allegedly stolen earlier that morning during an alleged burglary in Scullin.
"The Camry was observed driving in an erratic and dangerous manner, and police discreetly followed the vehicle to an address in Wanniassa," they said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested, charged with breach of bail, driving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of stolen property and aggravated burglary.
ACT police officers also found a black Mitsubishi Lancer, which was also allegedly stolen in the Scullin burglary, on Saturday evening.
It was found in the Belconnen region with incorrect number plates, they said.
"Officers successfully deployed stop-sticks as the Lancer turned onto William Webb Drive," the police said.
"The vehicle continued to drive at speed and the pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns.
"Soon after, the Lancer was located abandoned in Spence and enquiries relating to the driver are continuing."
Police said: "Anyone who has information can assist police with information regarding stolen vehicles and dangerous driving is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
