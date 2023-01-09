Errors of judgement mar Summernats

It seems errors of judgement by Summernats' organisers were largely responsible for an unacceptable outbreak of antisocial - and dangerous - behaviour on the streets of Canberra on Saturday night.
While the event, which drew in excess of 120,000 people, has been judged an overall success, the breakdown in law and order marked a return to the "bad old days" when driving offences, sexual harassment and excessive alcohol consumption were common.
On this occasion the organisers' pre-planned response to a breakdown of crowd control on the EPIC cruise circuit backfired badly - and predictably.
Event co-owner Andy Lopez said when spectators broke through onto the circuit, a no-go area for pedestrians, and some drivers refused to respond to directions from security staff, the circuit was closed early.
This, according to ACT Policing, led to "a significant increase in poor behaviour within the venue" and the dispersal of patrons and heavily modified vehicles to Braddon, Fyshwick, Majura Park, Hume and other parts of the ACT.
There were also reports of lawless behaviour, including burnouts and the unsanctioned use of fireworks, in Bywong.
"The decision to cease cruising inside the venue resulted in patrons and vehicles dispersing across the ACT in numbers that were difficult to manage with existing police resources," ACT Policing said in a statement.
The closure was in accordance with Summernats' own protocols which call for the shutting down of any area of activity where "things get out of control".
It would appear the only people surprised by the fact that when frustrated cruisers were no longer able to use the circuit many chose to leave EPIC and "keep on keeping on" on the public streets of Canberra's suburbs were the organisers. Who wouldn't have seen that one coming?
"We understand now that [the closure of the circuit] had an impact into the city, and I think that goes very much into the "lessons learned" category," Mr Lopez said.
This, with the greatest respect, is not good enough. Anybody with the most basic understanding of how crowds behave would have realised that many people would not have been happy to go back to their tents or vans when they were having - by their lights - a good time.
Why did this "lesson" have to be learned the hard way, and at the expense of Canberra's residents who were exposed to dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour as a result?
Another apparent error of judgement occurred when, in the wake of the closure of the cruise circuit, some members of the private security detail actually departed EPIC and presumably went home. This left a reduced number of crowd controllers and ACT police struggling to contain a situation that was rapidly getting out of hand.
That, according to Mr Lopez, was also in line with the event's protocols with guards being told to withdraw for their own safety: "That is standard practice".
Once again, this does not compute. Why withdraw your security guards just when you need them most to enforce road closures and the like?
An ACT government spokesman, who described Saturday night's anti-social behaviour as "disappointing", said the government reviewed the safety and security arrangements with Summernats organisers in the wake of each year's event.
It is to be hoped that this year that review will look closely at what appear to have been some questionable decisions such as shutting down the cruise circuit without providing Summernats patrons with safe - and supervised - options to carry on within EPIC.
