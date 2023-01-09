The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

New Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi hungry for NRL comeback

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Levi in the gym at Raiders HQ. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra Raiders recruit Danny Levi didn't come back to Australia from Huddersfield to play NSW Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.