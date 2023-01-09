Canberra has been spotted from space.
The International Space Station shared a video of a satellite moving over Canberra and Lake George with their colleagues at The Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex (Canberra DSN).
The video was taken on Sunday, January 8 at approximately 10.54am.
The satellite was 400 kilometres above earth.
A screenshot shared by the centre showed Canberra from 423km up in the air, taken at 10.55am.
A second image with an inset showed where the Canberra DSN would be within Tidbinbilla.
"If you look really closely at the ISS image, you can see a white dot, likely from the 70 metre antenna and the main operations building," Canberra DSN said on social media.
The deep space centre operates 24/7 and maintains contact with dozens of robotic spacecraft as part of the NASA network.
There are two other stations, one in Madrid, Spain and another in Goldstone, California, USA.
The Tidbinbilla-based Canberra DSN visitor centre and cafe has been closed since the summer bushfires of 2020/2021.
"With the extended [COVID] shutdown, we no longer had an operator for our new Deep Space Cafe. Sadly, we were unable to run it ourselves or afford the associated costs," the centre's website said.
"The visitor centre is not funded by NASA, and does not have a budget large enough to support extra staffing positions.
"Our team of two perform many other duties for the tracking station, as well as covering all the jobs needed to run a public visitor centre and deliver education programs."
You can still travel out to the station where there is some outdoor signage in the carpark area.
The centre is still running school tours in 2023, and hopes to eventually reopen the visitor centre.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
