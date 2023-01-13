The Canberra Times
Russell Banks, praised author of 'Cloudsplitter,' dies at 82

January 14 2023 - 12:00am
American author Russell Banks, author of Cloudsplitter and The Sweet Hereafter, has died. Picture Getty Images

Russell Banks, an award-winning fiction writer who rooted such novels as Affliction and The Sweet Hereafter in the wintry, rural communities of his native Northeast and imagined the dreams and downfalls of everyone from modern blue-collar workers to the radical abolitionist John Brown, has died. He was 82.

