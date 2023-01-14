Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. M, 114 minutes. 3 stars
Guy Ritchie's last few films have been up and down.
The director who broke out with his excellent and unique brand of funny crime capers - Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch - has definitely made good films in the last decade, but there's been some pretty average ones in there too.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E? Delightful and fun. King Arthur? All style, little substance.
Aladdin? Better left animated. The Gentlemen? A rollicking good time.
Then there was Wrath of Man, which reteamed Ritchie with his number-one leading man, Jason Statham. It was entirely decent, but didn't feel like the Ritchie we know and love.
All this leads us to Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. Despite the wordy and unfortunate (pun intended) title, the film falls on the positive side of the scale.
With snappy and fun dialogue, inventive camera angles and a cast comprised of Ritchie alumni, it's an enjoyable way to spend a couple of hours.
We open with vague British intelligence agent Nathan Jasmine (Cary Elwes, who always delivers), who is given a task - find out who's buying something very dangerous that was violently stolen from a secure facility.
With his MacGuffin sorted, Nathan now has to gather a team to pull off the job. And, of course, there's no one better than Statham's Orson Fortune.
Fortune can get the job done, no worries, but he'll be a handful along the way.
From the finest private jets - to avoid the claustrophobia, of course - to "medicinal needs" (expensive champagne and fine food), Fortune is a man set in his ways. This is immediately challenged when he learns a new face is joining his crew for this job - Sarah Fidel.
Aubrey Plaza joins the Ritchieverse as Sarah, bringing her trademark deadpan delivery to the role. She's a clear stand-out, providing laughs as well as perfectly delivering the spy stuff the film needs.
Rapper Bugzy Malone rounds out Fortune's team as JJ. He doesn't say much, but the film would be lesser without his presence.
In order to complete their task, the crew must get close to egotistical shady billionaire type Greg Simmonds.
He is played by Hugh Grant, who affects much the same voice he used in The Gentlemen. In this later stage of his career Grant's really stepped into the slimy, kinda despicable guy mould rather than the charming romantic lead, and it's been a strategic masterstroke.
Getting close to Simmonds requires a unique approach and just a tad of blackmail. The billionaire is obsessed with film star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett, having way more fun than he did in Wrath of Man), so, naturally, Fortune and co. threaten to expose the actor's sexual exploits unless he acts as their bait to reel in Simmonds.
Somehow, at every turn the team takes, another spy team is right behind them, creating obstacles to their success.
But as an audience we don't really care what dangerous thing Simmonds is selling or who he's selling it to - we only care how cool it looks finding that information out.
And it does look pretty cool.
Statham is one of the most enjoyably watchable action types running around, and his delivery is made for Ritchie dialogue.
A lot of the best quips are already in the trailer, but that doesn't make their effect any less successful when they roll around on screen.
If you like Ritchie's filmography, you'll definitely enjoy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. And hey, you might just get a few more Operation Fortune entries - the ending is well set up for future instalments.
We'd all be blessed to see further collaboration between Ritchie, Statham and Plaza.
