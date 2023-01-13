The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Referendum report loses sight of the bigger picture

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bare walls of Australia tingle with anticipation. Picture Getty Images

An athletic reader (I have just sprinted through Shirley Hazzard's 320-page novel The Great Fire), the mere 270 pages of Tom Calma's and Marcia Langton's Indigenous Voice Co-design report hold no fears for me.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.