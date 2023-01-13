An athletic reader (I have just sprinted through Shirley Hazzard's 320-page novel The Great Fire), the mere 270 pages of Tom Calma's and Marcia Langton's Indigenous Voice Co-design report hold no fears for me.
And yet whenever in recent days I hear the Albanese government and other referendum 'Yes' proponents telling Australians to go and read the report (for it is said to answer every question about the Voice that might cross a thinking mind) furrows of doubt crease my brow.
As I write, the government is using the report's existence and its availability online to try to counter Peter Dutton's complaint that the government is deceitfully giving the people no details about the Voice.
On Radio National's Breakfast on Tuesday, opposition finance minister Jane Hume trilled accusingly about how, sinisterly, the government is not going to issue a "pamphlet" outlining the 'Yes' and 'No' cases.
She made the deprived pamphletlessness of the Australian people sound like an atrocity against them, as if, without it, they will suffer a withering famine of information.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says there are 15 questions about the Voice the people want answered. Jane Hume's terrier-like interviewer Hamish McDonald kept insisting, as the government does, that the lack-of-detail argument is a raw prawn since the Calma-Langton report bristles with the relevant details.
Hamish said that he personally had got the report up online and had looked for and had found answers to all the questions. He wondered why Peter Dutton and Ms Hume don't just "do the homework"?
But are Australians a reading, homework-doing people? Ian Warden and Hamish McDonald are, but we are atypical Australians.
I am of a quaintly pre-TV generation for whom childhood-acquired appetites for feats of reading remain quite normal today. Thank you, God, for delaying the onset of TV so that my pubescent attention was grabbed by the novels of Jane Austen without competition from frivolous pornographies such as TV's Married at First Sight.
Hamish McDonald, a go-getting knight of current affairs journalism, has and feels a professional obligation to gobble up, for breakfast, works like the Calma-Langton report.
But what of the majority of Australians? Even the tenaciously-interviewed shadow minister (perhaps still with the marks of Hamish McDonald's terrier teeth on her virtual shin) admitted to not having done the Calma-Langton homework, yet.
What if 2023's Australians are too dumb and too mentally lazy, their ability to focus on anything stunted now by social media, to fully inform themselves ahead of the looming Voice to Parliament referendum?
Perhaps I am an intellectual snob (and it is my New Year resolution to become one if I am not already) but I think the Australian people will baulk at being asked to do something so scholarly (it will seem scholarly for dumbed-down them) as reading and research before they vote in the referendum.
Tutoring the Australian people to negatively vote "No" (as one feels sure the Dutton opposition will opt to try), will be effortlessly easy. Just a few loud, scary, scaremongering, end-of-Australia-as-we-know-it, sheep-stampeding noises will do it.
Read more IAN WARDEN:
Meanwhile the task of caressing and moulding Australians into a "Yes" state of mind seems formidable. The composition of an effective "Yes" case for a pamphlet would be difficult and demanding. How to butter-up, with a sober, serious essay, a people no longer capable of reading/concentrating on anything that takes them longer than 8.5 seconds and that lacks quick, cheap, stand-up-comedy jokes, f-bombs and thrills?
So (readers, here comes a crusading brainwave!) the "Yes" case, in a pamphlet and everywhere it pops up, should drop words altogether and should be made with impactful but intellectually-undemanding pictures.
Yes, switched-on readers, you've read my mind. Our "Yes" case is a job for Banksy, the mysteriously pseudonymous England-based (but internationally active) street artist and anti-establishment political activist.
Each of his crusading stencils, appearing on the streets, walls and bridges of the world, is in these post-reading times worth a trillion words.
One just knows the "Yes" case in the coming referendum is already dear to his reforming, revolutionary heart.
Arguments in words will never get a "Yes" across the line. So make haste, Anthony Albanese and all "Yes"-hankering movers and shakers everywhere, to bring Banksy and his art materials to Australia for the referendum campaign. Let his idealistic "Yes" pictures trounce the snarled scaremongering snarled words of the "No" mongers.
The bare walls of Australia tingle with anticipation of his coming.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.