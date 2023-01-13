Some of his athletic feats were truly astonishing. Most famously, he'd sell pies to passengers boarding the Parramatta ferry in Sydney and then be waiting at the Parramatta wharf to sell the very same customers even more pies, having run all the way there, carrying the pies in two baskets atop a pole. Really. If that wasn't odd enough, as an extra challenge, The Flying Pieman would sometimes complete his extraordinary endurance feats with an animal or two perched on his head.