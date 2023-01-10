Victorian basketball is dominating the WNBL this season and the Canberra Capitals will be leaning on one of the southern state's most exciting products, Jade Melbourne, to bring down Bendigo Spirit and Kelsey Griffin on Wednesday.
The top three teams in the competition, the Melbourne Boomers, Southside Flyers and Spirit, have flown the flag for Victoria in the WNBL this season.
But the Capitals have their own slice of that success in Victorian Opals guard, Melbourne, who has been a rare highlight in Canberra's winless season.
"Basketball Victoria is really good and they've shaped me into the player I am today," Melbourne said, already pencilling in next Saturday's Boomers clash in her hometown of Traralgon as one she can't wait for.
Bendigo await first though, and Canberra had an unfortunate season-opening loss to them last they met.
There's added spice in the clash, and even a rivalry growing, after the Spirit snatched a handful of Capitals in the off-season, including former assistant Kennedy Kereama, who is now the Spirit's head coach.
Kelsey Griffin was also among the players that left Canberra for Bendigo, and the former Capitals fan favourite has continued to shine with the Spirit.
She notched her 200th WNBL game in Bendigo blue to end 2022, and in 2023 she has continued that momentum with a double-double last week in their top-of the table clash with the Boomers.
Melbourne knows how dangerous Griffin can be, and the Capitals have already drawn up the best way to keep her in check.
"It's not a matter of stopping her, it's limiting her impact, because she's so good," the 20-year-old said.
"Kelsey is arguably having one of her best seasons. The way she plays, I don't think you can ever shut Kelsey down.
"Her game is so complete, but I think you just have to limit her, trying to get her away from the right block, get her off the boards, and try not to throw any risky passes near her, because she's great at getting steals and blocks."
Melbourne said the Capitals have not let their losing record derail the progress they're making each week, with the tight-knit group believing an elusive victory isn't far away.
The key remains finding that extra gear in the third and fourth quarters when the Capitals have created a pattern of falling away, despite some attempts by Melbourne to put the team on her back late.
"You walk into practice, and you wouldn't know we haven't won a game. The belief in the group is unbelievable," she said.
"We're close to that win, no doubt.
"It's about minimising those lapses and playing 40 minutes of basketball."
Melbourne called on the Canberra crowd to continue sticking with them too, impressed with the 1200-plus turnout on the weekend at the National Convention Centre.
"As soon as we run out for player intros, you can just hear the roar," Melbourne said.
"Any team that hadn't won a game yet, you'd lose fans, but the loyalty of the Caps fans is just so cool.
"They're all are as excited for us as we are to get our first win.
"When I hit that second three [against Townsville], they were crazy. I couldn't even hear Vealy [coach Kristen Veal].
"But it's special to have fans like that, they really are our sixth man, riding the highs and the lows, and hopefully they can pack it out again on Wednesday night."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
