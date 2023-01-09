Meth, chemicals and cash seized after alleged drug deal

Two people have been arrested on drug charges following a police operation in Canberra on Monday night.
A 36-year-old Cook man and a 43-year-old Coombs woman were arrested in Hawker after an alleged drug deal at about 10.30pm.
A search of the man's vehicle reportedly found 19 clip-seal bags containing substances suspected of being illicit drugs, including meth, synthetic heroin and prescription medications.
Police allege the search of the vehicle also revealed an amount of cash.
Around $20,000 in cash, as well as drugs and chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit drugs, are alleged to have been located following a search of a Cook residence at about 11.30pm.
Police say the residence had to be evacuated due to the hazardous nature of the chemicals that were located. A search of the property will resume once it has been declared safe.
Both the man and the woman will face court today charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis.
The man is also charged with possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
Police are urging anyone with information about the manufacture, sale or distribution of illicit drugs to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website. Information can be provided anonymously.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
