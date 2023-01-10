The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Super Rugby Pacific: ACT Brumbies' Ollie Sapsford in prime position to 'really impress' in 2023

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Sapsford at Brumbies training. Picture by Karleen Minney

This Super Rugby Pacific season holds a lot of potential for Ollie Sapsford, not least a contract extension if he can convince new Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham he's got the goods to deliver beyond 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.