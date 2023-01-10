This Super Rugby Pacific season holds a lot of potential for Ollie Sapsford, not least a contract extension if he can convince new Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham he's got the goods to deliver beyond 2023.
At the end of this year Sapsford's contract with the ACT Brumbies is up, but opportunity is there for the taking following the departure of some key players in the off-season, such as Irae Simone.
And Sapsford is in prime position as next man up to lock down the number 12 jersey.
"I'd be lying if I said my eyes weren't on it," the 27-year-old said.
"I was really lucky to work with Irae, he taught me a lot, he's a good bloke and he had an exceptional year. Same with [13] Len Ikitau."
Sapsford made his long-awaited debut last season and played a key role in the back-end of the year in Ikitau's place after his suspension.
After finally getting his Super Rugby shot, Sapsford showed he belonged, and now he has the blueprint for how to keep that momentum rolling into this season.
"I was really, really proud of that moment," Sapsford said.
"Coming into a new team, playing on the bench, missing out on weeks, you do get that little voice in the back of your head asking, 'Are you good enough?'
"But it comes down to a bit of grit, determination, and believing in yourself.
"It's not always that easy, but I've got enough confidence in myself, and my abilities.
"I took [my opportunity] with two hands, and just had a crack and really enjoyed it."
Under Larkham, Sapsford is eager to prove to the Wallabies legend that he should remain in the ACT.
Describing Larkham and former coach Dan McKellar as "chalk and cheese" in their approaches to the job, Sapsford will have upcoming trial matches to make his case.
"I've absolutely loved my time here so far. It's a beautiful city," he said.
"I came over here not knowing anyone or anything about Canberra, and me and my partner have really enjoyed it.
"We're going to get this season out of the way, see how I'm playing, and see if these guys want me."
Sapsford isn't the only player vying to cement his spot in the Brumbies squad, and so far competition in pre-season has been red hot.
But Brumbies assistant coach Rob Seib said Sapsford has been a standout.
"There's a lot of positions wide open," the coach said.
"I know with more opportunity [Sapsford's] going to excel. He's someone who has really impressed me in the condition that he's come back.
"He's hitting personal bests with his V-max, his decision-making is really sharp, and his skill levels are really good.
"He is someone - and there's many within the group - who, given the opportunity, can really impress."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
