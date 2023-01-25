The 'Mankad' debate has fired up again in the world of cricket after recent dismissals - and attempted dismissals - by bowlers trying to catch batters out of their crease.
The act is one of the most contentious things that can be done in a match and often prompts passionate arguments for or against it, from community cricket, to the highest levels of the game.
But cricket superstar Ellyse Perry doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.
"I don't have a hard stance on it either way, but it's probably not something I'd do in a game," Perry told The Canberra Times.
"But I appreciate people's interpretations, and it's part of the rules. So for as long as it's a part of the rules, there's no reason why people can't do it."
While Perry won't be entering a 'Mankad' controversy anytime soon, she's hoping to be taking wickets in more traditional fashion when the women's Australian team come to Canberra for the third Twenty20 match against Pakistan on Sunday, January 29.
Perry is in hot form, making 57 not off 40 balls in Australia's eight-wicket win in the first T20 in Sydney on Tuesday.
She's looking forward to showcasing that batting prowess in the capital in her first visit back since Australia's memorable Ashes showdown.
"Most batters like playing at Manuka Oval, but also the support from the Canberra community is awesome," Perry said.
"Pakistan is a great series for us leading into the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. And this is the first time that the Australian team has played all summer at home."
At 32, Perry has been a mainstay in the national team across multiple formats for some time since she made the decision to drop her soccer career to focus solely on cricket.
To stay at the top of her game with so much young talent coming through the ranks and women's cricket blossoming worldwide in the last decade, Perry has excelled as a reliable all-rounder, adding versatility and experience to the Australian squad.
"Our game is improving so rapidly, so to keep up with that you do have to keep evolving as well," she said.
"We've got an incredibly strong squad and there's lots of competition in the group. There's always a chance for different players because of the depth we've got, which allows us to pick teams based on conditions and opposition."
That depth will be tested in South Africa at the World Cup, with so few of the squad having top-level playing experience on the continent.
"The World Cup is going to be a really great challenge for us," Perry said.
"There's probably only two girls that have ever played cricket internationally in South Africa and that was at an underage level. So it's a new place for us to tour and be exposed to those conditions."
Looking back on her commitment to cricket over soccer in 2014, the former Matilda and Canberra United star said she has no regrets.
It was now 12 years ago at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup that Perry was at the height of her footballing career, scoring a wonder goal in the quarter-final against Sweden, then returning home to win the W-League championship with Canberra United.
It's hard not to mull the what-ifs had she stuck it out in soccer longer, or even chosen it over cricket, but Perry is happy with her decision, and will proudly cheer on the Matildas from the sidelines at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
"I was incredibly fortunate to have the chance to play both sports for as long as I did," Perry said.
"The fact that a football World Cup will be in Australia, I think a lot of people don't realise just how big that is until it hits us and then we will see the enormity of the event.
"It's a really special time and everyone's excited for the Matildas."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
