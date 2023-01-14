The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Nailed it! Four arty trends to try in 2023

January 14 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As far as nail trends go, 2022 was an incredible year, inundating the digitally blessed with a plethora of options, one more show stopping than the next.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.