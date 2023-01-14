Nailed it! Four arty trends to try in 2023

As far as nail trends go, 2022 was an incredible year, inundating the digitally blessed with a plethora of options, one more show stopping than the next.
"2022 was the year that we saw it all," says Mikele Simone, manicurist and OPI ambassador. "Glazed donut nails, chocolate glazed donut nails, milky nails, chrome nails, half moon nails, pink French tip nails and many, many more trends came alive."
You may wonder what could possibly be left to explore in the world of nail art, but Mikele assures us 2023 will be bigger, brighter and ultimately better than its predecessor.
Here, Mikele shares this year's nail art predictions, together with the perfect OPI shades for those wanting to replicate the look.
1. Pink and red combos
Combine the shades Infinite Shine Big Red Apple and Infinite Shine Running with the In-Finite Crowd to create this dynamic look.
2. Futuristic nails
Try Infinite Shine Metallic Composition on every nail or just as a feature, creating a blend of dots and squiggles.
3. Black nails
Join the dark side using Infinite Shine Black Onyx. Apply a matte top coat if you'd prefer that striking finish.
4. The classic French tip
Do it yourself using Infinite Shine Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny. Use a small nail brush to create the French tip line and then fill in the rest. Use a small cotton tip and nail polish remover to clean up any mistakes or sharpen the lines.
To get the most out of your nails and for a longer lasting manicure, make sure the cuticles are nourished with nail and cuticle oil. To add extra strength and protection to your nails, use a nail strengthener.
Nail art tools are readily available to create intricate designs, but you can also try dipping a toothpick into nail polish and drawing the desired shape or pattern over the first (dry) coat with the end of the toothpick - practise on a piece of paper first.
