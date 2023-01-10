Criticism of the Productivity Commission was ill-informed

The latest from the Spare's book The Spare suggests that ex-Prince Harry was told by Prince William and Kate to wear a Nazi costume. This may be true but is irrelevant as everyone knows how this uniform and its symbols represent a hateful attitude and a horrific time of war. It was a mistake. He shouldn't be reminding us of this and then blaming others. Everyone must look for the positives in life and condemn the evils that have existed previously.