Criticism of the Productivity Commission was ill-informed

I refer to Richard Denniss' article "Australia's productivity problem" (canberratimes.com.au, January 7). For full disclosure I served as an associate and permanent commissioner of the Productivity Commissioner between 2009 and 2015. I am a member of the ALP.
It seems Dr Denniss is as ignorant of the work of the Productivity Commission as he is of its statute. He seems to believe the commission has the "ability to initiate its own inquiries". It doesn't - it can only conduct inquiries as directed by the minister pursuant to Part 3 of the Productivity Commission Act 1998. Such a power was lost when its predecessor, the Industry Commission, was formed in 1990.
He suggests a lack of diligence on the part of the commission in calling out wasteful and inappropriate public expenditure. He seems not to be aware of the annual Trade and Assistance Review which does this in relation to industry assistance, urban water, export credit arrangements and public infrastructure.
He also fails to note a range of "progressive" positions adopted by the commission on economy-wide carbon pricing, merit review of environmental approvals, mental health, gambling, executive remuneration, funding environmental defenders offices, increasing legal aid funding and litigation funding. Oh, and there is also the NDIS.
Whitlam, the great tariff and social reformer noted "only the impotent are pure". That might be said of others but not of the Productivity Commission.
Finally, someone has told the truth about the startlingly misnamed Productivity Commission. ("Australia's productivity problem" canberratimes.com.au, January 7)
If anything, Dr Denniss let them off lightly by merely noting their current ineffectiveness and irrelevancy. He saved their blushes by, just for a single example, passing over their significant part (albeit under their earlier misnomer as the Industry Commission) in the rolling disaster of electricity privatisation.
If we actually had government independent of big business funding and truly focused on the nation's wellbeing and long term future, the commission would be immediately disbanded and replaced by a Regenerativity Commission.
As this is probably only a dream - no matter how urgently it is needed - the government might are least give the current commission its fourth, and finally honest, title as the Profitability Commission. Why it would even still be PC.
The latest from the Spare's book The Spare suggests that ex-Prince Harry was told by Prince William and Kate to wear a Nazi costume. This may be true but is irrelevant as everyone knows how this uniform and its symbols represent a hateful attitude and a horrific time of war. It was a mistake. He shouldn't be reminding us of this and then blaming others. Everyone must look for the positives in life and condemn the evils that have existed previously.
We have an ongoing problem with a neighbourhood cat that hunts native wildlife in our garden. This week I saw it disappear through a cat door at a house down the street. Before talking to the owner, I thought it would be prudent to take a look at the ACT cat containment regulations.
I found to my surprise that the owner is within her rights to allow the cat to roam free 24/7. Cat containment to an enclosed area is only mandatory in newer suburbs and for cats born from July 1, 2022, onwards.
The ACT regulation states "Cats born before July 1, 2022 do not have to be contained, unless they live in one of the 17 currently declared cat containment suburbs".
What this means is that cats born before July 1, 2022 can do what they like in the remaining 116 Canberra suburbs at any time of the day or night. How can this possibly make sense - or show much government empathy for our native wildlife?
I read with dismay of the anti-social and illegal behaviour of some Summernats participants on Saturday night. While the influx of thousands of visitors fills the coffers of local small businesses does this outweigh the additional costs to the AFP, increased vandalism to local infrastructure and those same small businesses (I saw many examples on Sunday morning in Braddon), and the increased greenhouse gas emissions?
I don't understand why loud noise and smoke appeals so much. I guess a silent electric vehicle out-accelerating the most hotted up hoon-mobile wouldn't elicit many cheers from the crowd?
There appear to be three groups of people involved in the debate on the future shape of Canberra.
Firstly there are those who argue for a sustainable, modest, safe, clean city that will be valued, even cherished, by all ages. Secondly, there are the self-defined pragmatists who want growth beyond their time horizon, economic growth that is, by implication, infinite.
But thirdly, there are the young families of Canberrans who never write in these columns, but who have a clear idea of the kind of house they want for their children, their own relaxation and to give hospitality to visitors. They want a yard for their children and a street and neighbourhood they would love to live in for decades.
I suspect the young families would prefer something like that advocated by the first group. But they are so busy coping with the increasing encroachments and constraints of the sort of city advocated by the second group that they don't have the time or the energy to voice their concerns publicly.
If we are to change the nation's flag (Letters, January 9) we shouldn't appropriate the Aboriginal flag. Nor should we fly some garish boxing kangaroo in Australia's sporting colours. Ausflag has held a few public competitions of the kind Dr Mackenzie suggested, and they have produced a couple of simple, unifying designs featuring the stars of the Southern Cross on a plain ground.
We need nothing more.
There's no need to change the flag. The Union Jack is made up of three Christian crosses: Scotland's Cross of St Andrew, Ireland's Cross of St Patrick, and England's Cross of St George.
Please remember the young men and women who fought and died for our freedom under this flag. It breaks my heart to overlook them. The Aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islanders have their own special flags.
Our history is important. Yes, things need to change for the better especially the Aboriginal people but we need to be very careful.
If the national flag is to be changed I hope it is done in accordance with certain principles.
Any new design should be based primarily on our national colours, green and gold, and be relevant to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, descendants of the colonists, and more recent migrants.
Let's not have "quick fixes" such as simply replacing the Union Jack with the Aboriginal flag. That ignores Torres Strait Islanders who have their own flag. And don't suggest replacing the current flag with the Aboriginal flag as some form of reconciliation. It's not true reconciliation to impose the flag, or its colours, of two per cent of the population on the other 98 per cent.
My preference would be for the Albanese government to move towards a design similar to the Canadian flag with its internationally recognised maple leaf on the national colours of red and white.
I hope emergency service crews aren't having the same trouble I'm having in knowing what floor level they're on in many of the new buildings.
It seems that the concept of ground floor, first floor and such has been superseded by an American numbering system where the Ground floor is Level 1 and the First floor is Level 2 and so on. Perhaps Americans don't understand zero or negative numbers, they're simply not big enough. Canberra Hospital has even changed where the ground floor is to Level 3. The fire exit stairs are just as confusing.
When you go into a building at the ground floor press one on the lift. If it doesn't move, you're probably in an American numbered building and therefore you need to add one to the floor you want to go to.
Similarly, but opposite, when coming down the fire stairs, try the door labelled one. If it doesn't open, you're not in an American numbered building and you need to go down another level to find the door labelled G. Simple isn't it?
When thousands are dying in Ukraine, famine is ravaging Afghanistan and much of Africa, and unnatural disasters created by man-made climate change are wreaking havoc, why is so much attention being paid to the self-indulgent whingeing of an immature brat born into wealth and privilege who has monetised his life story beyond any dreams of human avarice? Time to move on folks. Nothing to see here.
It would appear Harry Hogwash would have been better to have spoken to a counsellor than the media.
Under the watch of the British royal mob, grave injustices and atrocities were committed on whole populations of people in colonies. Now Prince Harry wants us to pay attention to his squabbles in the royal household. He needs a reality check, big time.
Harry was born a royal. Harry didn't want to be a royal. Harry wanted to live like a royal. Harry sought out the media. Harry wrote a book. Harry will now live like a royal [on royalties].
The ongoing royal soap opera is demonstrably unworthy of Australia. Enough is enough. Surely, our country deserves more dignified constitutional arrangements.
On Friday I went to fill up at my usual petrol station in Fyshwick. The previous night I had noted E10 unleaded was $1.71 per litre. After filling the tank I found the price had risen to $1.77 per litre, six cents per litre more than my local petrol station, usually one of the dearest in Canberra. Was the Fyshwick station engaging in a little profiteering from Summernats?
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez has said organisers increased security "every day as the numbers ramped up". They don't have to do that for the National Folk Festival or other large events at EPIC. Just saying.
A recent correspondent didn't enjoy the ABC's New Year's Eve concert from the Sydney Opera House forecourt. I dunno, it caught me up with pop music here, and I thought it was great, especially Tones and I, the super-talented Toni Watson, the amazing Courtney Act, Morgan Evans, a talented country singer from Newcastle living in the USA, and impressive Brisbane group, Ball Park Music.
"Just like Bolsonaro and Donald, having it all at Mar-a-Lago". Pope's editorial cartoon, January 10. (With apologies to Bogie and Bacall and Key Largo).
The adoption into cricket language of "batter" involves a particular loss of tradition. What is wrong with "batsman"?
Bill Deane (Letters, January 9) asks rhetorically, "How many acts of terrorism have been prevented". Similarly rhetorically, there's the old saying "You can't prove a negative".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.