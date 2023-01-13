We all know that daily walks for your dog are crucial for their health and wellbeing. But there are a few things to consider to ensure the experience of walking your dog is a fun and enjoyable one for you both.
It's important to have equipment that is safe and comfortable for walking your dog.
First of all, you need to select a suitable collar or harness. Collars and harnesses need to be in good condition, adjusted to fit correctly and comfortable for your dog to wear.
A harness is ideal for walking and training your dog as it prevents them potentially hurting their neck from pulling on a collar. Harnesses are also important for a dog whose neck is not appreciably narrower than their head (e.g. a greyhound or whippet), or for when you really want to make sure that the dog can't slip their collar.
The general rule of thumb for a collar is that you need to be able to slide two fingers comfortably under the collar.
Puppies grow extremely quickly so you need to check the fit of your puppy's collar at least a few times a week; the same goes for a harness.
Secondly, you'll need to select a suitable and comfortable leash (lead). Leashes need to be in good condition and of a suitable size for your dog.
And of course don't forget to bring poo bags to pick up after your dog. Although some councils happily provide these.
This is a very important reminder, especially during summer when the temperatures are high.
On hot days try to walk your dog early in the morning or late in the evening when the temperature is cooler.
Avoid walking on hot sand, metal, concrete or asphalt areas or any other areas where heat is reflected and there is no access to shade. If it is too hot for you with bare feet, the same goes for your dog.
One way to test if the ground is too hot is to use the five second rule. Place the back of your hand on the surface for five seconds and if it's too hot, then it's too hot for your dog.
Ensuring your dog is on a leash when going for a walk is all part of being a responsible pet owner.
When you're out and about, your pup may naturally want to pull to explore their environment but do not pull back, jerk the leash or say no. Stand still if they pull then reward them when they return to walk beside you and the lead loosens.
This way they associate a loose leash with rewards and pulling with no reward.
Keep offering a reward for them to be beside you and they will soon learn that this is a good place to be.
Make sure you do allow your dog time and space to explore and sniff on a walk though.
If you are having difficulty training your dog to walk without pulling, consult your vet or a trainer who practices reward-based training for more advice.
Another great addition to your daily walk is off-lead exercise. This means allowing your dog to be off-lead in a safe, enclosed environment such as your backyard, or a designated dog park with fences.
They can run freely and can regulate their own pace and the amount of exercise they want to do because when they get tired, they can choose to sit or lie down and rest before getting up again.
With these tips, no doubt walking your dog will be an enjoyable and safe experience for the both of you.
You can find out more about appropriate harnesses and more tips for teaching your dog or puppy to walk on a lead on the RSPCA Knowledgebase.
