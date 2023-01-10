The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Xiao Qian warns AUKUS pact a 'bad idea', nuclear subs 'even worse'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 10 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

China's ambassador to Australia has come out swinging against the AUKUS agreement, saying the pact "targets" China as a threat and is a "bad idea".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.