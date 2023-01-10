The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australia Public Service diversity is a necessity in 2023

By The Canberra Times
January 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The APS's poor record on cultural diversity had an impact on its response to the COVID emergency. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

One of the most painful lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic was just how bad large government departments and agencies were at communicating with people from ethnically diverse backgrounds who were outside the cultural mainstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.