One of the most painful lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic was just how bad large government departments and agencies were at communicating with people from ethnically diverse backgrounds who were outside the cultural mainstream.
Many of the problems in western Sydney and parts of Melbourne were caused by the failure of state and federal government agencies to realise people from non-English speaking backgrounds, who often live in close knit and highly localised communities, could not by reached by traditional means such as radio, television or English language newspapers.
The unfortunate result of this blind spot was that individuals and communities were marginalised and vilified and, in some areas, experienced much more severe consequences from the virus than well educated, affluent Anglo-Australians living in the leafy suburbs.
We raise this issue to make the point the recent push for more cultural diversity within both the rank and file, and the leadership echelons, of the Australian Public Service is not just an abstract debating point about equality of opportunity.
Because of the public sector's poor record on cultural diversity it was not able to do its job at a time of national emergency as well as Australia needed it to. As a result countless people did not receive the vital information they needed to protect their lives and their livelihoods.
While Australian leaders regularly take pride in calling this nation a vibrant multicultural society, that boast rings hollow when they don't walk the walk as well as to talk the talk. The upper echelons of the APS are very "white bread" indeed. They are also dominated by those fortunate enough to have a "y" chromosome.
The figures speak for themselves. APS employment data shows that as of June 2022 only 22.7 per cent of its employees were born outside Australia; significantly less than the 27.6 per cent of the general population born overseas. Migrant Australians are already underrepresented in the APS from the get go.
And it gets worse the higher up the ladder you look. Less than one per cent of that already underrepresented number of APS employees from non-English speaking backgrounds ever actually make it to senior leadership roles. That compares poorly to the 2.5 per cent of the much larger number of APS employees from English speaking backgrounds who rise to the top.
This would appear to be inevitable given APS data indicates culturally diverse staff are significantly less likely to be promoted to any level of seniority than native-born English speakers.
While it would be drawing a long bow to suggest discrimination is endemic within the APS, the tendency of managers to promote people who look and speak like them, and who they can identify with, is well documented. Not only is it the natural reverse of the "you can't be what you can't see" phenomenon that holds minorities back, it is also a significant contributor to group think and bureaucratic inertia.
Those who have been embraced by the system usually have little or no motivation to challenge established verities or to advocate for change.
It is not enough for APS Commissioner Peter Woolcott to acknowledge the problem but then to brush it aside by telling a Senate estimates hearing it was not a top priority when compared to First Nations participation and closing the gender pay gap.
We are, after all, talking about an issue that affects the quality of service delivery to more than one quarter of the Australian population. It's time for the APS leadership to start doing more on this issue.
It can be a matter of life or death.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.