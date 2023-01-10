The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Shingo Yamagami defends comments as 'common sense' after Xiao Qian's WWII warning

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian (left) and Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami (right). Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Dion Georgopoulos

A diplomatic row has erupted between Japan and China's ambassadors after both issued warnings to Australia to not trust the other - and one dredged up 80-year-old war history as supposed evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.