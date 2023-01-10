A diplomatic row has erupted between Japan and China's ambassadors after both issued warnings to Australia to not trust the other - and one dredged up 80-year-old war history as supposed evidence.
Japan's ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami said he was just talking "common sense" after urging Australia's leaders to remain "vigilant" about China's words, which had yet to match its actions.
The warning drew ire from China's head of mission Xiao Qian on Tuesday, who said Australia should not trust Japan because of its role as an enemy combatant in World War II. He suggested that Japan could invade Australia one day.
"The Japanese government has not apologised up to today," he said.
"They don't apologise means they don't accept this wrong and then it might even repeat the history."
In a rare media event at China's embassy in Canberra, Mr Xiao said Mr Shingo was "not doing his job" to promote friendship and cooperation.
"It is not my role as a Chinese ambassador to Australia to try to stop Australia from developing a normal relationship with [a] third country," he said.
"The ambassador should do what he's supposed to do. He should not do what he's not supposed to do."
Appearing on ABC on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Yamagami dismissed the Chinese envoy's suggestion that "peace-loving, rules-abiding Japan" could be a threat to Australia.
"What is at issue here is not ... what took place more than 80 years ago," he said.
"What is at issue here is how to deal with coercion, intimidation, going throughout the region and here, Australia and Japan are in total sync."
Mr Yamagami told The Australian on Monday he saw no fundamental changes from China despite an improvement in its relationship with Australia.
The Japanese ambassador maintained his position again on Tuesday after Mr Xiao's attack, saying he was just talking "common sense".
"It's a good step forward to start our dialogue again, between Australia, China, between Japan and China," he told ABC.
"But that said, what is going to be talked about in that dialogue? What we would like to achieve through dialogue is more important.
"We place significant emphasis on the importance of maintaining rules-based regional, international order, if that, you know, offends my Chinese counterpart, what can I say?"
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.