It started with a borrowed pressure washer and ended in Jamal Fogarty becoming a fishing convert.
On the Murrumbidgee River last weekend, Canberra Raiders halves Jack Wighton and Fogarty proved they work together just as well with a fishing rod in hand as they do with a Steeden.
The Raiders are all back on deck after the Christmas and New Year break, and the team have wasted no time at all building on the bonds forged in a tumultuous 2022 NRL season that saw the Green Machine charge into the finals and fall just two wins short of the decider.
Wighton and Fogarty were key to that late-season revival after the latter's devastating pre-season injury kept him sidelined until round 12.
But it was no accident the pair gelled when they did finally get on the field together, as both took time to develop a strong relationship outside of footy too, and that continues to grow heading into this season.
Fogarty now also has a monster 90-centimetre cod to show for it after an unexpected fishing trip with his mate.
"I wasn't even meant to go fishing with the big fella," Fogarty told The Canberra Times.
"I borrowed his pressure cleaner a while ago and he kept asking me if I still had it, and I was like, 'Yeah, no worries, I'll drop it back on Sunday'.
"Then he said he was going fishing, and asked if we'd like to come. I told him I have barely fished my whole life so he'd have to teach me a couple of things, and he said, 'No worries'.
"Catching those big things was a cool experience, so I may have to go to BCF and load up on fishing gear now."
Fishing is a favourite activity on off days for Raiders players, and Fogarty enjoyed seeing the playful side of Wighton at his "happy place" on the Murrumbidgee.
"He's done so much in the football world, but going fishing with him, he was in the zone, and was all smiley like a kid," Fogarty said.
"He would follow the line, swim out and unsnag it for me, which was something I haven't witnessed before.
"He actually swam out there and unsnagged his own fish and I reeled it in for him, and he just played with it like it was his pet."
Fogarty's young family has also benefited from his friendship with Wighton and his family.
The Queenslander is far from home in the ACT, but that's hard to tell with how seamlessly he's settled into life in Canberra and at the Raiders.
"Jacko and I have got a good relationship, but I'm just as close with other people at the club as well," Fogarty said.
"It feels like I have been here longer than 12 months because it's just been so fun with this group."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
