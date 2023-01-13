Times Past: January 14, 1965

Ninette Genet of Canberra High School was pictured leaping into the air for joy with a newspaper in hand on the front page on this day in 1965.
This was back in those good old days when the only way to find out end-of-school results was in the newspaper. Students would wait outside The Canberra Times office for the stroke of midnight (the time laid down by the NSW Education Department) to grab a souvenir edition with their leaving results.
For Miss Genet it was good news indeed. She secured first-class honours in German and biology.
Other students pictured on the front page were poring over the results on a pile of dirt from a nearby excavation site, such was their enthusiasm.
A record 518 full-time Canberra students had passed the 1964 Leaving Certificate examination, the report said, with four Canberra girls gaining maximum passes.
They were Valerie Cooper of Canberra High, Louise Murphy of Narrabundah High, Heather Kuskie of Telopea and Patricia Cain of Telopea.
Ms Cooper was hoping to study teaching in Wagga Wagga, Ms Kuskie was working at Civic Library while awaiting a uni placement, Ms Cain was hoping to study arts at the ANU and Ms Murphy was keen on uni too, but was hoping for a scholarship.
Canberra High lead the way with 92 passes, from Lyneham (91) and Telopea (88). St Edmund's (59), Catholic Girls' High (54), Boys' Grammar (47), Narrabundah High (44) and Girls' Grammar (43) were some way back.
