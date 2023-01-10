The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Vine, Brown win time trials at nationals

By Jasper Bruce
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Vine was a surprise winner of the elite men's time trial at the road cycling nationals. Picture EPA

Specialist climber Jay Vine has scored an upset win in the elite men's time trial at the national road cycling championships, clinching gold in his first year of participation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.