Times Past: January 12, 1986

On this day it was reported that the series had morphed into Yes, Prime Minister where the clumsy character of Hacker was now prime minister and Appleby was his prime ministerial secretary. There was some push back amongst viewers about the stronger wit and tongue in cheek writing in the new series. Some of the new situations for Hacker to address included reintroducing conscription to help unemployment and getting a cook and housekeeper at Number 10 at government expense. The British newspaper The Daily Mail suggested after seeing the new iteration of the show that no other country in the world would allow it to show its leaders in such a demeaning way.