Times Past: January 12, 1986

Yes, minister is a favourite of Margaret Thatcher
On this day, The Canberra Times shared the news that a very popular British TV series, Yes, Minister, had ended but was back as Yes, Prime Minister at Number 10 Downing Street.
This series had a few high profile fans including the actual prime minister of Britain at the time Margaret Thatcher. Some Australian politicians had also said to enjoy the show and the satirical take on what is a familiar world to them.
Yes, Minister's main character was a malleable cabinet minister Jim Hacker and his scheming department secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby. The characters of Hacker and Appleby were played by Paul Eddington and Nigel Hawthorne and the chemistry between them really took viewers into the satirical world of politics.
On this day it was reported that the series had morphed into Yes, Prime Minister where the clumsy character of Hacker was now prime minister and Appleby was his prime ministerial secretary. There was some push back amongst viewers about the stronger wit and tongue in cheek writing in the new series. Some of the new situations for Hacker to address included reintroducing conscription to help unemployment and getting a cook and housekeeper at Number 10 at government expense. The British newspaper The Daily Mail suggested after seeing the new iteration of the show that no other country in the world would allow it to show its leaders in such a demeaning way.
"It wouldn't have done in Churchill's day. Yes, Prime Minister could only happen in a country which has stopped taking itself too seriously" the paper said.
The series satirises the worst possible catastrophe for any country leader - the prime minister mulling over what sort of situation would cause him to push the nuclear war button.
The end of the article suggests that it remained to be seen what would eventually come of Thatcher's favourite program. What did happen? The new series ran for only two more seasons before it ended in 1988.
